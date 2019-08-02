Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.