Library plans retirement party
Seward Memorial Library invites the community to join the staff in honoring Becky Reisinger on her retirement. Drop in on Friday, Aug. 2, between 2 and 4 p.m. for refreshments and to wish her well. Reisinger has worked at the library 27 years focusing on early childhood and pre-school story times.
Volunteers make food distribution a success each month
After the food is donated and the tables are stocked, it’s up to volunteers at St. John Lutheran Church to make sure food insecure Seward County residents have enough to eat.
Once a month, a group of nearly 25 volunteers gathers at the church to help distribute food brought in by the Food Bank of Lincoln as a part of its mobile distribution network.
St. John has served as the distribution center in Seward County for around three years. According to Juanita Ebert, deaconess of the church, St. John picked up the partnership with the Food Bank of Lincoln after another local church had to discontinue its participation.
“I’m not sure if [the Food Bank of Lincoln] just randomly contacted the other churches, but somehow they contacted us, asked if we’d be interested, and we said yes,” she said.
Ebert said serving as a distribution center aligns with the mission of the church.
“Sort of our mission statement at church is to proclaim and practice the love of Christ, and to us, helping hungry people have food to eat, which is a very basic human need, is one of the ways that we share the love of Christ,” she said. “We want to be able to do this for people in the community, not just for church members.”
Volunteers have a myriad of reasons for helping out.
This weekend:
Clean-up day scheduled in Pleasant Dale: Dumpsters will be available Saturday, Aug. 3, in front of the Community Hall in Pleasant Dale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No electronics, TVs, tires, oil, batteries, hazardous materials or yard waste will be accepted. Appliances may be placed on the sidewalk behind the dumpsters.
Municipal band to give concert: The Seward Municipal Band’s next concert is Sunday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Seward Bandshell. In case of rain, the concert will be in the Civic Center. Call Pat Herrold at (402) 643-6202 with any questions.
