MHS to honor champion team Friday, 50 years later
Milford High School will honor its 1969 football team, which was crowned the Class C state champion that season.
This Friday night, Sept. 13, the team members will be recognized during the Eagles’ game against Auburn, which starts at 7 p.m.
Letters were sent to each of the 52 team members for which the school had an address. Eighteen team members responded and plan to be at the Friday game.
Teammates may RSVP to the high school office before Friday to ensure their name is included. Call (402) 761-2525 for more information.
A tailgate will be held prior to the game, with proceeds benefiting the Fine Arts department at MHS.
Happening this weekend
Open house set at church: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Milford will host an open house Sunday, Sept. 15. Worship service begins at 10 a.m., with the meal at noon. A bounce house, fun, games and fellowship will follow. Find more information at www.goodshepherd-milford.org.
Fish, brats on menu in Utica: St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica will hold a fish and brat feed Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. Paul school gym. Salads and desserts will also be served. A free-will offering will go to the Orphan Grain Train, Central Nebraska Branch, in Grand Island for shipping and general operating costs.
County museum plans rededication: The Seward County Historical Society will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the opening of the museum located in Goehner on Sunday, Sept. 15, beginning at 2 p.m. There will be music by the KiTones, a special color guard, band, highlights of the starting of the museum and recognition of the volunteers who assisted in opening the doors 40 years ago. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to celebrate and enjoy the open house following the program. Each city and village in the county will be recognized.
Thursday scoreboard
Volleyball: Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-14, 25-23; lost to Fairbury 20-25, 25-22, 26-24 at Malcolm tournament
Malcolm def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-20; def. Milford, 25-23, 25-21
Softball: Beatrice 5, Seward 1
Fairbury 15, Milford 1
Centennial falls to Adams Central 10-7 and to York 11-4
Cross country: Logan Thomas and John Swotek of Malcolm won the girls' and boys' races at the Milford Invitational, which was run at Doane University.
Friday night football: Seward is on the road at Lexington. Milford will host Auburn and recognize its 1969 championship team. Centennial will host Battle Creek for its homecoming game. Malcolm is at Yutan.
On Saturday, Concordia will play at Buena Vista with kickoff at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.