Alumni, community welcome at Concordia homecoming
Alumni of Concordia University will be welcomed back to campus Sept. 27-29 for special events during the 2019 Homecoming and Alumni Reunion Weekend.
There will be an open house held for the Dunklau Center for Math, Science and Business science wing Friday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m., as well as faculty and staff guided tours Saturday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Clark Kolterman will also host alumni on a "Secrets of Seward" shuttle tour Friday. There will be a shuttle pick up at Janzow Campus Center at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for an exclusive tour of Seward. There are 12 seats available on the shuttle.
A free homecoming fair with games and other activities will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the C.G. "Kelly" and Virginia Holthus Family Plaza.
A pregame tailgate meal for homecoming attendees and the public will be held Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Holthus Plaza and Brommer Drive. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the gate. Concordia's football game versus Briar Cliff University kicks off at 1 p.m. in Bulldog Stadium.
Additionally, there will be a formal homecoming banquet and alumni awards ceremony at the Ag Pavilion at the Seward County Fairgrounds beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The Concordia Jazz Band will perform, followed by a few words from President the Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich and the awards presentation.
Visit cune.edu/homecoming for schedule, ticket and registration information.
Public invited to legislative forum
The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership will host the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Sen. Mark Kolterman for the Fall Legislative Forum from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, in the Seward Civic Center basement.
Kolterman will speak about Blueprint Nebraska and other topics impacting the state. The forum will give employers, employees and business and community leaders a chance to learn about the legislative process, hear about issues and meet their elected representatives, who have been invited to attend.
For more information, call the SCCDP office at (402) 643-4189.
Milford Runza to hold ribbon cutting
The newest addition to Milford, Runza Restaurant, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 2. A meet and greet will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at the site of the new location, 112 S. Highway 6.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be at the Milford Senior Center, 105 S. B Street.
Today:
Food, cards on tap at center: The Seward Senior Center will host potluck and pitch Friday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m.
Sculptor to speak at Concordia: Mark Dineen, an assistant professor of sculpture and the 3D Foundations Coordinator in the Department of Art and Art History at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, will talk about his artistic practice that spans data science, forestry and agriculture. The lecture is open to the public and will be in the Dunklau Center lecture hall (Room 109) from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Dineen is the co-founder of Zero-Craft Corp., a highly collaborative and experimental studio in Detroit, and he is also a former co-director at Talking Dolls Detroit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.