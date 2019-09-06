You made it to the end of the week, here are the events happening.
Today
Seward High School Football. Seward will host Gering tonight at 7 p.m.
Malcolm plans celebration for home opener. Malcolm High School will host a Kickoff Classic celebration Friday, Sept. 6, for its first home football game of the season. The Clippers will host the Centennial Broncos at 7 p.m. A tailgate party, complete with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, starts at 5 p.m. The Nebraska Army National Guard will have a display and activities. Larry Frost, a Malcolm High graduate and member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, will conduct the coin toss at 6:40 p.m. Fellow MHS graduate and Nebraska Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac will present the game ball, and a fly-by is planned.
Thursday scoreboard
Volleyball: Seward falls to Columbus Lakeview 25-18, 23-25, 19-25, 21-25
Milford beats Centennial 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18
Malcolm def. Louisville, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 and Omaha Brownell Talbot, 24-26, 25-7, 25-16
Softball: Centennial 9, Ashland-Greenwood 5
Malcolm 6, Milford 5
Norris 7, Seward 4
Cross country: Samantha Hughes and Keegan Beisel medal for the Seward girls and Nathan Nottingham and Ethan Ideus medal for the Seward boys at the Charlie Thorell Invitational.
Friday night football: Seward will host Gering at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium on Concordia's campus.
Centennial travels to Malcolm for a 7 p.m. game.
Milford will host Adams Central at 7 p.m.
