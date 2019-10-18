Mom approved
Seward is officially mom approved, at least according to a new billboard on Highway 15.
Kaleigh Mueller, a Seward resident, designed a new billboard for the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership and the Seward Visitors Committee.
Mueller said Suzanne Gligorevic, SCCDP marketing and communications coordinator, asked what it would take to design a billboard.
“I’ve worked with her on other projects and stuff, too, so we kind of understand each other’s lingo and style,” Mueller said.
Gligorevic said the Visitors Committee and SCCDP didn’t want something they had done in the past.
“We realize that Seward is the Fourth of July City so we wanted to capitalize kind of on that look and feel of red, white and blue and all of those things,” she said. “But then we also wanted to just grab people’s attention and maybe just get them to stop in the downtown area as they’re traveling on Highway 15.”
Mueller said she came up with the concept for the billboard when she was driving on Interstate 80.
Read more here.
SCC alumnus donates to school
Elmer Wessel donates his invention, the patent and rights to Southeast Community College. Wessel graduated from SCC in 1971. After graduating, he founded Industrial Machine Specialties in 1974. In 1992 Industrial Power Coating was formed, and today IMS and IPC have merged into SourceOne in Lincoln.
Read more in next week's issue of the Seward County Independent.
Today
Give blood at area drives: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Friday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattle Bank in Seward. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Upcoming drives will be Monday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Malcolm High School; and Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Milford High School.
Morris to sing at Olde Glory: Sarah Morris is the next performer in the Seward Songwriter Series at Olde Glory Theatre. She will be at the theater Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling Lloyd Schulz at (402) 523-5025.
Scoreboard
State softball: The Seward softball team stays alive in Class B, beating Norris 11-2 and top-seeded Skutt (again) 4-2. The Jays will play Wayne at 11:30 a.m. for a spot in the Class B final against Beatrice.
In Class C, the Malcolm Clippers battled all day, beating Kearney Catholic 15-6 and Arlington 7-6 in extra innings and falling to Auburn 16-11. The loss ended the tournament and the season for the Clippers.
District cross country: The Seward boys' cross country team won its district title to qualify for state next Friday. The girls' team was the district runner-up. Nathan Nottingham, Ethan Ideus, Isaac Rolf and Brennan Taylor medaled for the boys, with Keegan Beisel, Karnie Gottschalk and Liz Gokie medaling for the girls.
At the district in Aurora, the Milford girls were the district champion behind champion Tandee Masco and medalists Abbie McGuire and Madelyn Mullet. The boys' team finished third and will run at state, as well. Elliott Reitz, Devon Reitz and Maddox Baack earned medals.
The Malcolm boys won the Aurora district behind a gold medal run by John Swotek. Logan Thomas also placed fourth to qualify for the girls' state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.