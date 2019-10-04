It's homecoming time
Milford will have its homecoming parade today at 1:45 p.m. on Main Street. The football game against Fairbury will start at 7 p.m. Royalty will be crowned after the game.
Seward's homecoming parade will start at 2 p.m. on Pinewood Avenue, followed by a pep rally at Seward High. The football game against Crete will start at 7 p.m. at Concordia University.
Background on the Karol Kay project
2000- The Karol Kay Project is placed on the city’s one- and six-year road plan for which the city holds a public hearing every year.
2009- City Council approves state-funded transportation plan which includes the Karol Kay project.
2012- City Council denies a withdraw agreement, which would have allowed the city to pull out of the project and not be held accountable for any money spent by the state.
2014- City and JEO Consulting Group hold a public open house showing three proposed route options. The public votes for an option west of the wetlands. All of that route is on city property, so there is no need to obtain right of ways.
2017- Federal Highway Administration requires the route to be shifted to limit impact on the wetland area. The shift requires the city to obtain right of way from residents.
The city holds another open house showing the new route. Members of the Eastridge Homeowners Association are present and allowed to give feedback.
January 2019- The state notifies the HOA of intent to acquire right of way. The city pulls out of negotiations in order to give the HOA a fair negotiation with the state.
September 2019- The city council votes to proceed with using eminent domain to obtain right of ways. A hearing date has yet to be set.
For the City Council's discussion click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.