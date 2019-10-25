Walmart renovations nearly complete
Seward Walmart will officially unveil its recent renovations on Oct. 25, part of a $35 million investment the company has made in seven Nebraska locations.
Part of the changes include the store’s new Online Grocery Pickup, which means a customer can shop for food and other items online or in the Walmart app, pick a time to pick them up, then pull in to a specially designated parking spot and have the groceries loaded into their vehicle at no additional cost.
“It’s great for moms with kids in carseats,” said Walmart Director of Communications Tiffany Wilson. “It’s a hassle to buckle and unbuckle those carseats, then when you get into the store, they want to grab all the candy, they want to grab everything. It’s also great for people with mobility issues when it’s a little more difficult for them to shop.”
Perhaps the biggest change customers have noticed is the addition of more self-checkout lanes and the elimination of all but a couple manned checkout lanes.
Reactions from area residents have been mixed on social media, with some supporting the self-checkouts and others wanting traditional lanes reinstated.
“Typically self checkouts are added to save customers time,” Wilson said. “We’ve always been about saving customers money and we know that time is form of currency for our customers. If they have a shorter trip with fewer groceries, they’re skipping some of the other lines. Our customers have told us at other stores that they like the convenience of it.
Wilson said the change didn’t eliminate any jobs at the store, it just shifted them to different types of work. Instead of running a check stand, an employee might become a personal shopper for the Online Grocery Pickup, for example.
Hegeholz shares story of determination
Vickie Hegeholz promised her mother she would get a mammogram every year. On the day of her first mammogram, Hegeholz’s mother died of breast cancer at age 56.
Today
Benefits of wellness visit topic of luncheon: The Seward Family Medical Center will host Fridays for You Friday, Oct. 25, with Terri Lannan, clinic administrator, and Miri Ann Pelc, PA-C, presenting “Understanding the Benefits of Your Wellness Visit.” A light lunch will be provided in the lower level Vahle Conference Room. RSVP was required by Oct. 18.
Sunday
Legion schedules breakfast: The Pleasant Dale American Legion will host breakfast Sunday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. A fee will be charged.
Church plans annual soup dinner: St. Patrick’s Church in Utica will host its annual soup dinner Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church hall at 110 Third Street in Utica.
Trick or treat at museum: The Seward County Historical Society museum will host trick or treating Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Program reviews local housing: What will the housing market look like in 2020? Lots of factors indicate significant growth. Seward Memorial Library has invited a panel of individuals with advice and suggestions for changes. If you are retiring and downsizing or need more space and a change in address, this meeting will be an opportunity to ask local housing questions. People who would like to join the Seward area community will find helpful hints for navigating the real estate market. The discussion begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Mark calendar for Scare at the Fair: The annual Scare at the Fair will be Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Seward County Ag Pavilion. Doors open for special needs participants at 3:30 p.m. with general admission opening at 4 p.m. The event ends at 6 p.m.
Dorm open for trick-or-treaters: Children of the Seward community and surrounding areas are invited to the annual Project Pumpkin trick-or-treat event Sunday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. in David Hall on Concordia University’s campus. CU students will hand out treats to children, and each floor of the women’s residence hall will be decorated in a different theme ranging from candy land, to outer space to a safari jungle. David Hall is located on the corner of Lincoln Street and Locust Avenue.
Scoreboard
Superior held off Milford in the SNC volleyball championship match 28-26, 25-23, 25-14.
Centennial beat Sutton and Fairbury to finish fifth in the SNC volleyball tournament.
Neumann defeated Malcolm 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20.
State cross country: The state cross country meet starts at noon today with Class C girls (Malcolm and Milford). The Class C boys run at 1 p.m., followed by the D girls at 2 (Centennial), B girls at 2:30 (Seward), D boys at 3 and B boys at 3:30. Races are at the Kearney Country Club.
Friday night football: Tonight is the final night of the regular season. Seward will play at Beatrice, Milford at Doniphan-Trumbull, Centennial at home against Twin River and Malcolm at home against Wilber-Clatonia.
Subdistrict volleyball: The postseason starts for volleyball teams on Monday.
