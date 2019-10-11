Residents moved out of Crestview, job fair coming to Milford
Crestview Care Center in Milford is all but closed, with no residents remaining at the center as of Oct. 9.
In Utica, six residents were still living at the Azria Health Utica care center as of Oct. 7, with three more expected to move this week.
Jonathan Jank, president of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, gave an update on the closures at a Milford Chamber of Commerce meeting Oct. 10.
“It was really a gut-punch for us as a community, as a county,” Jank said.
The care centers were bought in mid-September by Azria Health, which announced Sept. 23 that it would close four Nebraska nursing facilities on Nov. 21, displacing about 240 employees and just over 200 residents in Milford, Utica, Blue Hill and Columbus.
That closing date, though, may come more than a month sooner if the centers are no longer housing residents.
“It went much more quickly than we ever expected,” Jank said, adding that only management is left working at Crestview.
No residents to care for means no work for cooks, nursing aides, housekeeping staff or others, whose hours have been cut or positions eliminated.
Read more here.
Job Fair set in Milford
Seward Walmart Grand Re-opening
Today
Program reviews Operation Christmas Child: The Milford Kiwanis will host Vladimir Prokhnerskiy, a young man who received a gift box from Operation Christmas Child when he was a child. The event will be at Pizza Kitchen in Milford Friday, Oct. 11, with lunch at noon.
Statue to have official unveiling: The Col. William Jennings Bryan statute will be official welcomed to its new home at the Nebraska National Guard Museum Friday, Oct. 11, at 2:30 p.m. The statue formerly stood in the U.S. Capitol and was moved to Seward in September.
Open house planned for Extension: Nebraska Extension in Seward will host an open house Friday, Oct. 11, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to see the updated space at the office, including a new education room and teaching kitchen. Regional Extension educators in crops, community vitality, learning child, 4-H and master gardeners are scheduled to attend. Hands-on learning stations will be set up for youth. Call (402) 643-2981 for more information.
Bulldogs plan pink out: The Concordia University volleyball team will host its Pink Out game Friday, Oct. 11, against Morningside College. Junior varsity starts at 6 p.m., with the varsity at 7:30 p.m. in the Walz Arena. The game is part of Pink Week, which includes activities to raise awareness of and donations for breast cancer. Everyone is invited to wear pink that night.
Saturday
CU students to perform fall festival: Concordia University’s music department will present The Fall Hymn Festival, a celebration of scripture told through music and sound, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. The festival is free and open to the public.
Sunday
Potatoes help raise money: The Utica Senior Center will host a potato bake Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free-will offering will be collected. The menu includes baked potatoes, toppings, salads, desserts and beverages.
Help church tie blankets: Trinity Lutheran Church in Cordova is hosting a morning of tying blankets Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at 11 a.m. Worship will be in the community center with coffee and doughnuts before the blanket tying begins.
Trash or Treasure with Tom Bassett: Seward Memorial Library will host appraiser and speaker Tom Bassett on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1:30 p.m. If you have something for Bassett to examine (limit one per person), bring it to him by 1:15 p.m. that day. The program will be over by 3:30 p.m. (or earlier if the number of items warrant). Photos of larger items can be shared as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.