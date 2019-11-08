STOP! Watch for people crossing
A new Rectangular Rapidly Flashing Beacon, or warning light, was installed this week just outside the Seward Memorial Hospital on North Columbia Avenue. There has long been a crosswalk at the location, but with no stop or yield sign, it was a problem area for pedestrians trying to cross safely from the hospital and clinic to the parking lot on the other side.
Pedestrians can now press a button to turn on flashing lights, alerting drivers that they are about to cross. Drivers should yield to the lights, coming to a complete stop and allowing pedestrians to cross. Drivers who do not yield when someone is waiting to cross could be cited.
The City of Seward installed a similar light at the intersection of Highway 15 and Hillcrest Drive in April.
Twins’ remains returned to Nebraska after decades
Dec. 7, 1941, was a dark day in the history of the United States. It was a dark day in the Blitz family, too.
Twin brothers Rudolph and Leo Blitz, 21, were serving aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. They were within weeks of finishing their tours and coming back home to Lincoln, according to Ed McLaughlin of Seward.
McLaughlin’s grandmother, Betty Pitsch, who is now 93, was the twins’ younger sister. She was 16 when they were killed.
She described them as ornery and tricksters. Betty eventually married Richard Pitsch and moved to Seward in 1954, McLaughlin said. His mother, Kathy, was raised in Seward.
Richard Pitsch was a doctor in Seward from the 1950s until he retired in 1996. His office was located where the Seward Police Department is now. Betty was the office manager.
One family story said the twins dated the same girl at the same time, he said. They’d take each other’s places sometimes.
Today
Give blood at local sites: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives in Seward County in November. On Friday, Nov. 8, it will be at Plains Equipment Group, 977 280th Road in Seward, from 8 a.m. to noon. All donors in November will be entered to win a free movie package. Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit NCBB.org or call 1-877-486-9414.
Saturday
Have breakfast in Utica: The Utica Senior Center will host biscuits and gravy Saturday, Nov. 9. Donations will go toward the removal of diseased trees at the Utica Cemetery.
Church schedules annual bazaar: Shop for your holiday gift-giving at the Seward United Methodist Church’s 67th Annual Church Bazaar, Saturday, Nov. 9. The bazaar features handcrafted and homemade items. The Sweet Treat Café is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The gift shop and Kountry Kitchen will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CU schedules fall musical: Concordia University theatre presents the musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Tickets are on sale in the Concordia Bookstore. General admission tickets cost $10, and Concordia community tickets cost $5. Shows are Nov. 9-10. Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. in Weller Auditorium.
Sunday
Church to present quilts: Faith Lutheran Church and friends will present several Quilts of Valor at the National Guard Museum on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m.
Legion plans open house: The Pleasant Dale American Legion will host an open house to celebrate the Legion’s 100th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Supper will be served for Legion members.
