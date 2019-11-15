Historically modern: City of Seward unveils new brand
Kaleigh Mueller has lived in Seward her whole life and recently played a major role in creating a new logo for the city.
“I never dreamed that I’d be able to do (a logo) for them,” Mueller said. “Years ago, when I first graduated, I thought that it would be awesome to start doing stuff with Seward, to give Seward a brand and stop using that pixilated logo.”
City Administrator Greg Butcher said the idea stemmed from the Rail Campus.
“The Rail Campus committee that meets said, ‘Maybe we should have a logo or some branding that really defines what this is,’” Butcher said. “At that same time, the mayor (Joshua Eickmeier) who is a member of that committee, said, ‘Why don’t we look at the whole of the city?’”
Mueller then met with Eickmeier to get some ideas on what the city wanted.
“He told me his initial thoughts of what it would look like and how it needs to scream Fourth of July City, because that’s our one thing we have so we might as well take advantage of it,” she said.
At first, Mueller said she wasn’t fully on board with the Fourth of July theme.
She quickly changed her mind and got started on some ideas. Mueller said she went through a few ideas before landing on the final design.
Events
New building to be dedicated: Concordia University will dedicate the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., followed by an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Both events are open to the public. The dedication will be held in Weller Chapel.
Annual craft show set at Fairgrounds: The annual Vendor and Craft Fair will be Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Harvest Hall with 35 vendors for holiday shopping. Lunch is also available.
Songwriter series brings performer: Chad Elliott is the next performer in the Seward Songwriter Series at Olde Glory Theatre. His show on Saturday, Nov. 16, will start at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, call Lloyd Schulz at (402) 523-5025.
St. Paul schedules fall bazaar: St. Paul Lutheran School in Utica will host a fall bazaar Sunday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school gym, 1100 D Street in Utica. Craft booths and home-based businesses will be on display. Soup and cinnamon rolls are on the menu. A free-will donation will benefit school projects. The event is sponsored by the St. Paul Parents Association.
Program looks at Concordia history: Dr. Jerry Pfabe has devoted time to researching the history of Concordia University. During a program Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., Pfabe will show original pictures of this German Lutheran preparatory teacher’s school located in the open fields of a small town with only 13 students in one building. Everyone is welcome to attend “The College in the Cornfield Reaches 125 Years” program at Seward Memorial Library. Refreshments will be served.
Celebrate Concordia’s anniversary: : The 67th Synodical Convention of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) declared Sunday, Nov. 17, as “Concordia University, Nebraska Sunday” throughout the LCMS. To celebrate Concordia’s 125th anniversary, the university is hosting a worship service Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. in Weller Chapel on campus. The public is invited to join Concordia’s students, faculty and staff for this celebration service.
