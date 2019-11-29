Thanksgiving has come and gone. Maybe you're walking off the calories with some Black Friday shopping today.
Christmas festival tomorrow
Seward's annual Christmas festival and lighted parade will be this Saturday, Nov. 30. See below for the full schedule of events. In case of inclement weather, some events may be moved or canceled. Watch the SCI and Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership Facebook pages for updates.
DQ moving to other end of block
Seward Diary Queen will be new and improved come 2021.
The Seward City Council held a public hearing during its Nov. 19 meeting for the Tax Increment Financing application of Fitzpatrick Enterprises doing business as Seward Dairy Queen for 344 N. Sixth St. and 345 N. Fifth St.
Dairy Queen owner Dave Fitzpatrick said he plans to tear down the current Dairy Queen and create more parking, as well as remove the house at 345 N. Sixth St. and replace it with a new Dairy Queen building.
Read more HERE.
Equine performer realizes passion, uses business to fulfill dream
by Kristen Seidl
UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications
For Amber Buresh of Ulysses, performing with horses has always been something she’s wanted to do. She owns a travel-based equine massage business and massages other people's horses before the horses perform and compete.
This led to her doing liberty performances with her own horses around the same time she started her business, and she has been performing ever since.
“I started the liberty and trick training in 2016,” she said. “It all kind of happened pretty quick, but I really did most of it in 2017.”
Buresh competes in liberty performances which is different than the type of performing most equine performance teams do. Most perform in English or Western shows, which have different types of reins on the horse, but liberty is completely without reins and is unrestrained.
“Everything I do is completely without any attachment to the horse,” she said. “The horse has nothing on them; I am just giving them cues with body language.”
Read the rest of Buresh's story in the SCI's special Agriculture section Dec. 4.
Obituaries
(click name for service information)
