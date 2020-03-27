Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.