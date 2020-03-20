As of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, the Nebraska COVID-19 case count is increasing, with 32 confirmed cases throughout several counties. As the situation develops, here's what local communities are doing to stop the spread of the virus.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT: The Four Corners region currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The region covers Seward, Butler, Polk and York counties.
Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said testing for the virus is happening, but on a limited basis.
"We're having some problems getting ahold of the kits for testing, but all of them have been negative up until this point," McDougall said. "That might change in the next day or in the next week."
McDougall said the health department has received and distributed both a state and local cache of medical supplies, including masks, to medical partners and first responders who need them.
Four Corners is continually updating its website, www.fourcorners.ne.gov, with that information as well as travel information. Four Corners is asking people who have come into contact with someone who has a known case of COVID-19 to call the health department at 877-337-3573 or 402-362-2621.
TRAVELERS: If you've traveled to any of the following areas within the past 14 days, contact the health department immediately. The department asks the person to begin a 14-day self-quarantine and monitor symptoms with the health department's assistance. Travel locations include:
- Within the United States: California, Washington State, New York City and the following counties in Colorado: Summit, Eagle (Breckenridge), Gunnison and Pitkin (Aspen).
- Outside the United States: China; Europe (Schengen Area): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City; Iran; Ireland; Malaysia; South Korea; or United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS: Seward County's local hospital and three health clinics are meeting several times a week with the doctors leading the state's infection control response.
"All of our protocols we put in play as we continue to plan for a surge in activity are coming from their directives," Memorial Health Care Systems CEO Roger Reamer said March 19.
The hospital and clinics will meet every Thursday with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to talk about supply chains for necessary items like masks that will allow medical professionals to continue their work.
Reamer asked patients who think they may be getting sick with COVID-19 to call first before going to the clinic or hospital. Those patients will be screened over the phone or can use the Memorial EZ Visit virtual screen at www.mhcs.us. The EZ Visit fee is being waived for those with respiratory symptoms.
"Because the testing is so very limited, we've got to be careful going down that protocol," Reamer said.
The hospital won't be allowed to test patients without the health department's permission because testing kits are in short supply.
Patients also are being screened at the door of hospital and clinics in Seward, Milford and Utica instead of inside the facilities to try to identify if they have any potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Reamer said patients will be asked to wear a mask to protect staff and others, and staff will do the same.
"Emergency plans in place for a surge in patients. We have to deal with infectious diseases every day. Understand we're tuned into this. We'll work through any kinks that don't seem quite right there yet," Reamer said.
Reamer said some specialists who visit the clinic regularly are suspending elective procedures and services for the time being.
"They don't want to be put into a quarantine situation," he said. "There's not very many of them, and they're going to be needed in other areas."
The hospital runs its own childcare center for children of its employees. The day care is still in operation but is working out of two different areas to keep group sizes small.
Contact numbers:
Memorial Hospital: 402-643-2971
Milford Family Medical Center: 402-761-3307
Seward Family Medical Center: 402-643-4800
Utica Family Medical Center: 402-534-2081
Seward Family Pharmacy: 402-646-4607
Specialty Clinic: 402-646-4651
Seward Memorial Physical Therapy: 402-646-4611
CITY OFFICES: "We've closed down access to all of our facilities, so no walk-in traffic," Seward City Administrator Greg Butcher said.
Plans are in place for services like electric, water, wastewater, fire, police and utility billing to continue as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts and beyond.
The Lied Senior Center in Seward is closed, but meals are still being provided to those in need.
The Seward Civic Center closed to the public, but the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, which is headquartered there, is still conducting business via phone and email.
Seward Memorial Library is closed to the public, with all events and meeting room reservations canceled, but its drive-up window is still open. Staff are available to assist patrons over the phone and through email. Books being returned will be put into quarantine since the virus can live for several days on surfaces. Penalties will be loosened for items returned but not yet checked in because of the book quarantine.
The Seward City Council will continue to meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month, but via teleconference. More information about how the public may participate will be shared soon.
Here are options to reach city offices:
City Hall | Utility Office
This office is closed to the public. You may utilize the following options to conduct your business:
To pay a bill:
- Pay over the phone with a credit/debit card, call 402-643-2928 (Option 1)
- Use the drop off box in the alley south of City Hall
- Pay online at www.billpay.cityofsewardne.com
General Information:
- Call 402-643-2928
- Follow on Facebook & Twitter
Electric Department
This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:
Office: 402-643-3151 OR 402-643-2928 (Option 5-3)
Email: larry.ruther@cityofsewardne.gov
Municipal Building
This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:
Public Properties
Bob Core
Office: 402-643-4000 (Option 4-2)
Cell: 402-643-0247
Email: bob.core@cityofsewardne.gov
Parks and Rec Department
Adam Bode
Office: 402-643-4000
Cell: 314-368-5286
Building Inspections | Planning & Zoning
Tim Dworak
Office: 402-643-4000
Cell:402-641-2549
Email: tim.dworak@cityofsewardne.gov
Mindy Meier
Office: 402-643.4000 (Option 3-1)
Email: mindy.meier@cityofsewardne.gov
Street Department
Bob Miers
Office: 402-643-4000 (Option 5-1)
Cell: 402-642-4347
Water/Waste Water
This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:
Office: 402-643-3433
Email: timrichtig@cityofsewardne.com
COUNTY OFFICES: Effective immediately the morning of March 19, the Seward County Courthouse and all other county facilities closed to the public.
"We were the only county in this area not to have closed our courthouse to the public, and we were seeing an influx of residents from other counties, particularly Lancaster, to come use our services," County Clerk Sherry Schweitzer said March 19. "We felt it was creating a bigger risk for our staff and customers."
Offices are still open to conduct business by phone, email or appointment. This includes the Seward County Justice Center and Extension Office, as well.
Beginning March 20, the courthouse will have a drop box out front for residents to use.
"Some items cannot be done through the mail, such as licensing a new vehicle. The same with marriage licenses," Schweitzer said.
Each office will set its own parameters for working through those processes by appointment.
For more information, visit countyofsewardne.com.
SEWARD COUNTY EXTENSION: Nebraska Extension in Seward County also is affected by the closure. The office will accept phone calls, mail, email and schedule appointments, but some staff are working remotely.
All events and programs planned from now until May 9 have been converted to remote learning, postponed or canceled. Updates will be coming soon. Those still planned will be offered across a variety of formats, depending on the event, including, email, webinars, social media, Zoom calls and more.
For more information, call (402) 643-2981 or email seward_county@unl.edu.
SEWARD COUNTY CHAMBER AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP: The SCCDP is reaching out to its member businesses to see what it can do to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our team has called all our members to ask how they need our support. Different industries are being hit harder than others," SCCDP President and CEO Jonathan Jank said March 19.
Each type of business is struggling with different types of needs, and the SCCDP is working to address those needs on a case-by-case basis.
While most businesses in the area are still open, many have switched to having their lobbies and offices closed, and staff are working from home when they can.
Many restaurants are switching to curbside service, drive-thru only or have started offering delivery. Others are limiting the number of people who can be in their dining rooms at one time and are spacing out tables to keep people away from one another.
Jank said SCCDP is meeting weekly with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce to get a business update on statewide procedures and economic situations.
One of the most important things businesses can do, Jank said, is to record all losses related to COVID-19 from Jan. 31, 2020, until the pandemic is over.
"They need to see the impact on local businesses. That's critically important," he said.
The SCCDP is planning video meetings with retail groups and financial institutions to see how they can best support small businesses during this time.
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS: Zane Francescato, development director for SCCDP, said Nebraska is working on becoming a certified disaster area related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Small Business Administration. Once that is achieved, businesses will be able to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest business loans to help them get through financial challenges caused by the virus.
Francescato said these loans are not meant to replace lost revenue, but they can be used to help with payroll and other necessities.
The loans will carry an interest rate of 2.75% to 3.7%, depending on the type of business. Repayment arrangements will be scheduled for up to 30 years, and the first repayment doesn't start until a year after the loan is granted.
He said the state is also working on provisions for existing business loans. More information will be shared by the SCCDP as it becomes available.
Francescato also said the state on relaxed its requirements for those applying for unemployment benefits.
"The state's gotten rid of the unpaid waiting week. Usually if you apply for unemployment, there's a week in there you won't get paid," he said.
The Nebraska Department of Labor also has loosened the terms for short-term compensation, which Francescato said will help businesses retain their workforce by reducing hours.
More information on these programs is available at www.cultivatesewardcounty.com or by calling the SCCDP at (402) 643-4189. The SCCDP office is not open to the public at this time, but staff are accessible by phone and email.
SEWARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered every school across the state to close, with no students to be in schools as of March 18. Staff are still allowed in the buildings to plan, teach and clean.
Seward Public Schools began remote learning on March 18, and Superintendent Dr. Josh Fields said it's going pretty well.
"There's going to be glitches, but we're doing the best we can," Fields said.
He thanked the 1,500 students in grades preschool through 12th and their families for jumping on board and working with staff and administrators to make the transition go smoothly.
The district checked out electronic devices to every student who needed one in order to complete online assignments and attend virtual class sessions.
"At this point, we are scheduled to be off until April 5. That's going to be reevaluated so it could be longer," Fields said.
MILFORD PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Milford's off-site learning plan will go into full effect Monday, March 23. The district has set up a website to share with every student and family that includes at least two weeks worth of assignments and activities appropriate for each grade level, from preschool through 12th grade.
In some instances, the school is distributing physical materials to go along with the lessons. In preschool, for example, school staff have delivered a bag filled with activities to every student's home, along with instructions on how to complete the activities.
At the junior/senior high school level, most courses have guidelines for turning in assignments through Google Classroom, Canvas, or email.
The district also is providing devices to students who need one and is offering wifi access in the elementary school's parking lot. Families were also provided a list of local companies who are providing free temporary internet service to students in need so they can continue learning. Some cellular carriers are also offering wifi hotspots.
CENTENNIAL PUBLIC SCHOOL: Like Seward and Milford, Centennial is gearing up for distance learning by creating a "one-stop-shop" for class assignments and resources on the school website.
The Centennial Board of Education held a special meeting March 19, during which it approved a resolution outlining its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The outpouring of community support has been awesome, and that's why this is a great place to work," DeWaard said.
The board authorized the superintendent to reassign staff as the need arises. For example, kitchen staff may be needed to deliver meals to students, or the nurse may be needed to help sanitize classrooms.
"A bus driver might not be a bus driver, and those types of things," Superintendent Tim DeWaard said. "I can also say in my 13 years here, if I've asked a staff member to help in one area or another, I don't think anybody's ever said no."
The board also discussed a plan to make sure teachers and staff are able to return to the school when the pandemic subsides. That means finding a way to pay them in the meantime.
"We can't pay them for not working," DeWaard said, so finding alternative jobs for them could help retain those staff in the long run.
Those jobs could be deep cleaning, painting or helping with special projects, or they could take advantage of professional development opportunities.
Staff like paraprofessionals will spend time online with students, just like other teachers, to help them work through lessons and spend one-on-one time with students who require more attention.
The board also suspended the district's requirement that students obtain a doctor's note before returning to school if they're sick. Four Corners Health Department is recommending businesses and organizations waive the requirement of a note so that hospitals and clinics are not inundated with requests they don't have time to fulfill.
Board members asked DeWaard about plans for the end of the school year, but DeWaard said answers are still to be found.
"I will be shocked if we're back in school this year. How we end it? I don't know right now," DeWaard said. "I have more questions than answers right now. It's such an unprecedented thing we're dealing with, and I'm still trying to wrap my head around it. I don't know what the future's going to bring. I know we're going to try to educate kids through the end of the school year the best we can."
MALCOLM PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Malcolm closed its doors to students on March 18 and has also switched to online learning, beginning March 23.
It has posted links on its website for each grade level to complete assignments and activities while students are out of school and expected to participate from home.
Schools are also working to prepare and deliver meals for those students who need them, since they no longer have access to breakfast and lunch during the school day. Additional information is available on each school district's website:
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY: After extending spring break for a week, Concordia University in Seward will begin fully online courses on Monday, March 23.
Interim University President Rev. Russ Sommerfeld said the campus will close to students at that time for the remainder of the semester.
"We have students coming to campus with their families now in orderly fashion to remove belongings, especially things they'll need for classes," Sommerfeld said. "We have quite a few students who will not be able to return for various reasons, some in quarantine and some just too far away to come get their stuff."
Those students can contact the university to make other arrangements.
Campus officials are staggering students' visits to campus to prevent groups of 10 or more people from gathering in one place per government recommendations. The majority of students will be on campus to retrieve their belongings this Saturday.
Sommerfeld said campus offices are closed to the public and most staff are going home. They are required to obtain clearance from administrators if they need to be on campus.
All athletic events and other events planned in conjunction with the university have been canceled or postponed.
The university's Critical Incident Management Team is meeting daily and putting out daily communications on the school's website, specifically regarding coronavirus.
More information is available at www.cune.edu.
SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE: In response to the COVID-19 virus, Southeast Community College has canceled or postponed most events until further notice. These include the following:
• All spring sports and competitions are canceled at the Beatrice Campus.
• Remaining Spring Discovery Days are canceled. Admissions staff is contacting all registered guests to answer questions and help explore other visit opportunities.
• Campus tours will be evaluated on an ongoing basis. Individual campus tours have been canceled for the week of March 16.
• SCC Wellness Centers and gymnasiums are closed to students, faculty and staff until further notice.
• The Phi Theta Kappa academic awards ceremony and luncheon originally scheduled for April 22 in Lincoln has been canceled.
• The Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center will shorten hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturdays.
• The Testing Centers are open, but only a maximum of 10 students can be in the Center at one time because of social distancing recommendations.
• Residence halls in Beatrice and Milford remain open for students at this time.
• Classes will resume online starting March 30. Students are encouraged to contact their instructor for more information.
Additional resources and information are available at www.southeast.edu.
MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATIONS: Churches in Seward and the surrounding area are adapting with rapidly changing times. Most are going digital and finding ways to reach the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Rev. Jo Ellen Axthelm of Seward United Methodist Church gave an update March 19 on behalf of the Seward Ministerial Association.
"Most of our church buildings are closed to foot traffic but are still available by phone. Most are going digital for worship or outreach," Axthelm said.
Pastoral care is still available to anyone in need by contact local church offices. Axthelm said the association is maintaining phone contact with the hospital for chaplain care, but pastors have suspended hospital visitation at this time.
Faith-based gatherings at nursing homes also have stopped, but churches are recording services and delivering them to nursing homes on DVD.
The pastors in the association are continuing their weekly faith columns in the Seward County Independent, and many are livestreaming Sunday services online.
Axthelm said churches also are pooling monetary resources for those in need. Contact Scott Krohn at Living Word Lutheran Church by calling (402) 643-6445. Leave a message, and you will be contacted.
FoodNet and food pantries in Seward are continuing with drive-up-style service.
"Churches are interested in knowing if there are other ways we can be of help to our communities," Axthelm said.
The Milford Ministerium has offered to make trips to grocery stores and pharmacies for people who are unable to do so during the outbreak. Call the Rev. Tim Springer at (402) 826-7529.
Watch for additional updates, including how you can help others, on our website, www.sewardindependent.com, and social media pages at Seward County Independent or Milford Times.
Have changes or updates to report? Call (402) 641-3676 or email scinews@sewardindependent.com.
