Free throw shoot set for Saturday
The annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shooting Contest is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Seward Middle School.
The competition is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. The child’s age is determined as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Medals for first and second place will be awarded in each age and gender category. In addition, winners will have the opportunity to advance to the regional competition.
Registration is free and can be done at the time of the event. For more information, contact Ryne Seaman at (402) 643-3636.
Sasse to hold mobile office
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will send a member of his staff to host a mobile office on in Seward on Thursday, Jan. 30. The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room at Seward Memorial Library, 233 S. Fifth St. in Seward.
These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues.
A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy. The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at (402) 476-1400.
Today:
MHCS meeting: The annual meeting for the Memorial Health Care Systems membership will be Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 a.m. in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle conference room. For more information on membership, contact Mallory Gibreal at (402) 646-4627.
Tomorrow:
Hobby Day: Seward Memorial Library invites people with knitting, crocheting and scrapbooking projects as well as other handiwork to join the library Hobby Day. The library will provide a quiet space to spread out crafts and not be disturbed for several hours. On the fourth Saturday of each month the doors will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for individuals to start or complete projects with other crafters. The first come and go Hobby Day in 2020 will be on Saturday, Jan. 25. Contact the library by calling (402) 643-3318 or visit the library website if you plan to come.
Soup supper: St. Vincent de Paul School PTO will host its 2020 Soup Supper Saturday, Jan. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. A free-will donation will allow you to choose from four soups, hot rolls, pie and drinks. The supper will take place in the church social hall. All proceeds will benefit Father Phan’s continued medical expenses.
Sunday:
VFD breakfast: The Ulysses Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual breakfast Sundays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 23, at the Ulysses Fire Hall. Pancakes, eggs, ham, biscuits and gravy and sausage will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted. Raffle tickets are also available, with the drawing Feb. 23.
Legion breakfast: The Garland American Legion will serve breakfast Sunday, Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. to noon. Menu items include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Call (402) 588-2246 for more information.
Pancake breakfast: St. Paul Utica, LLL will host its annual pancake dinner on Sunday, Jan. 26, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gym at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica. The freewill offering will go towards the various special projects of the district.
Soup supper: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Malcolm will host a soup supper Sunday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes homemade chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups accompanied by sandwiches and homemade pies. The church is located at 375 Lincoln Street, Malcolm. There will also be a dessert auction. Proceeds from free will offering and auction go to the St. Paul’s Organ Restoration Fund. Call the church at (402) 796-2396 with questions.
Witnessing seminar: Grace Lutheran in Seward and Bethel Lutheran in York will host a Witnessing Seminar and Festival at Nebraska Lutheran High School in Waco Sunday, Jan. 26. The Rev. Jon Leach of Truth in Love Ministries will present the seminar training at 2:30 p.m. The seminar emphasizes building bridges, not barriers in witnessing. At 4 p.m. Leach will speak at a festival worship service. A fellowship meal will follow the service. Nebraska Lutheran is located at 203 Kendall St. in Waco. For more information, call (402) 643-4131.
