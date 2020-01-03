One dead in stabbing in Utica
One person has died after being stabbed early this morning, Jan. 1, in Utica.
At 1:10 a.m., the Seward County Communications Center received a 911 call that a stabbing had occurred at 745 Indiana St. in Utica, where a 39-year-old man had been stabbed in the upper back.
Deputies arrived on scene and immediately apprehended Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica.
Before deputies arrived, Utica Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Seward Memorial Hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead as a result of the stabbing.
Polcyn Jr. was arrested and booked into the Seward County Detention Center on murder in the second degree and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
An investigation is being handled by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and is still ongoing. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.
Schnack represents Milford, Key Club in Rose Parade
The president and vice president of Key Club, an international student-led organization that offers its members opportunities to learn leadership skills while providing service, represented Kiwanis International in the 2020 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.
K’lena Schnack, Key Club International president and student at Milford High School, and Kaitlin Cirillo, vice president and student at Parsippany High School in Parsippany, N.J., were “Soaring with Hope” as they rode on the Kiwanis International Float. The students represented the float’s theme of hope as they are future leaders of their universities, communities and the world.
“This is probably my favorite aspect of serving as president of Key Club International—opportunities that allow me to meet and connect with so many of the K-Families, especially Key Clubbers,” said Schnack, of the Nebraska-Iowa District of Kiwanis.
Schnack said riding on the float was an “opportunity to represent the dedication and impact of 250,000 members of Key Club International.”
Cirillo also expressed excitement at the opportunity to represent Key Club, one of the Kiwanis International youth programs, at the Rose Parade.
"I am honored and grateful for this opportunity,” she said. "I am so excited to represent this wonderful organization that has given me so much."
They joined Kiwanis International 2019-20 President Daniel Vigneron from Howald, Luxembourg, who is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Vielsalm, and his wife, Fabby, on the float, along with the president and vice president of Circle K International, Kiwanis International’s club for college and university students, and several members of Aktion Club, the only volunteer service club for adults of all abilities.
Dignitaries from the California-Hawaii-Nevada District of Kiwanis also represented Kiwanis during the New Year’s Day Rose Parade.
Today:
Give blood in Seward: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pac ‘N’ Save in Seward. To register, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Library hosts bonus movie: Come to the Seward Memorial Library Friday, Jan. 3, at 1:15 p.m. to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other questions, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
