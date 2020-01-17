Widler joins SCCDP staff
Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership has announced that Stacy Widler is the new part-time administrative assistant.
She started in the position on Jan. 6.
Originally from Broken Bow, Widler has worked and lived in Seward for 13 years.
“Adding Stacy to our team will support our staff as they focus on executing our three-year strategic plan,” said Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of SCCDP. “She brings a wealth of applicable experience that will compliment our team strengths and serve our members.”
Widler has previous secretarial and customer service experience in education and banking. She will also work with Marla Johnson and her accounting team to assist the SCCDP office with their bookkeeping once a week.
“I am very excited to learn about the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership and begin to meet the business community, help members and welcome visitors,” Widler said.
Sasse to hold mobile office in Seward
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse will send a member of his staff to host a mobile office on in Seward on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room at Seward Memorial Library, 233 S. Fifth St. in Seward.
These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Senator Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues.
A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at (402) 476-1400.
