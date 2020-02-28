Good morning and happy Friday to you! There is one more day of February, what will you do with it? Read on for news and events.
Phone scam circulating around
Seward County
The Seward area was hit with another telephone scam last week, and one local family wants others to be aware.
The family, who asked to not have their name published, said they received a call around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
“It was one of those where they tell you your grandson was in an accident and you have to call this lawyer and give them money,” the daughter said.
Her father received the call.
The caller knew his family member’s name and came up with reasons why the grandson’s voice didn’t sound quite right.
“They said, ‘I broke my nose and it doesn’t sound like me,’” the daughter said.
They reported the call to the police department and to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Line.
Then, they learned that three other women in town had been targeted with similar calls.
The call came from out-of-state numbers.
This family didn’t send any money, but they want others to know what to listen for if they get a call.
“People are trusting and you want to help, especially when they say it’s your grandson, but it’s creepy that they know their name,” the daughter said.
Seward Police Chief Alan Baldwin said Feb. 21 that these calls are becoming more and more common.
“It’s unfortunate that we have individuals that are taking advantage of people by creating false stories to obtain money,” Baldwin said. “Scams like this have gone on for awhile off and on at different times. They occur and then resurface from time to time looking for victims who will send money.” Read more in this week's issue of the SCI.
Today's events:
The King’s Players will present “Holder Posey, the Felonious Photographer or...Step Into My Darkroom and We’ll See What Develops” by Billy St. John Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27 through 29, at the Olde Glory Theatre in Seward. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon’s show begins at 2 p.m. For tickets, contact Rena at (402) 366-6368 or krqk.89@gmail.com.
Concordia's wind ensemble, conducted by Dr. Andrew Schultz, will perform Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Weller Hall auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets this evening at 7:30 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center.
Happening soon:
Seward Memorial Library will host a Scrabble Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29. The competition begins are 9:30 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. and includes a lunch break. There will be six 30-minute rounds with cash prizes for the three highest total scores. Participants must be 16 years or older. Registration began Feb. 10. For more details and to register, call the library at (402) 643-3318 or visit the library website.
Seward County Pheasants Forever will host its 20th annual banquet and live auction Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Seward County Ag Pavilion. Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour with games, gun raffles and a silent auction. Dinner will be at 7 p.m., followed by a live auction. Tickets are $20 plus $35 annual membership and may be purchased through the website, www.SewardCountyPheasantsForever.org.
The Ulysses Community Center will be the site of the village’s annual soup dinner and bake sale Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes chili, bean and chicken noodle soups, sandwiches and desserts. Raffle prizes will be given away.
The 63rd annual Goehner Spaghetti Feed will be Sunday, March 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goehner Fire Hall. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for adults; $5 for kids ages 6 to 10. Kids under 5 eat free. Contact a Goehner firefighter for tickets or stop at Jones Bank, Cattle Bank and Trust or Union Bank in Seward.
Have a great weekend and we'll see you Monday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.