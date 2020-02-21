MOVING IN: Milford's new municipal building opens
City staff and police officers moved into Milford's new city hall the evening of Feb. 18 and were open for business on Feb. 19. The city is no longer accepting payments in Webermeier Building dropbox. All business can now be taken care of at the new location, 402 First Street.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for later this spring, after the rest of the furniture arrives and staff get settled in. Watch for additional details, and read more in next week's edition.
Dirt Dawgs to open first season in April
The Seward Dirt Dawgs are looking forward to their first season, which officially kicks off April 4.
The age 11 and under baseball team is looking for a few more players to round out its roster, but it already has 30 games on the schedule for the summer.
The team formed after some parents were looking for a place for their kids to play together. Practices began in November and have been held once a week since.
“The community has been so amazing for these kids,” said Katie Pelster, wife of the team’s head coach Rob Pelster.
She said businesses and individuals in the community have stepped up to sponsor the team and given generously of time and money to make it happen.
While it’s only the 11U age group right now, Pelster said they may look at adding other ages in the future.
Assistant coaches are Mark Minchow, Darin Urwin and Jeff Harrison.
Those interested in joining or sponsoring the team can contact Pelster at kpelster79@yahoo.com for more information.
Today:
Craft, vintage show comes to Seward: The Junk and Disorderly Craft/Vintage Show will be Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Seward County Ag Pavilion. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Give blood in Seward: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive in Seward at Cattle Bank and Trust Friday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To donate, you should be in good health, at least 17 years old, free of antibiotics for 24 hours and symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged by visiting nebb.org.
Tomorrow:
SML hosts hobby day: Seward Memorial Library invites people with knitting, crocheting and scrapbooking projects as well as other handiwork to join the library Hobby Day. The library will provide a quiet space to spread out crafts and not be disturbed for several hours. On the fourth Saturday of each month, the doors will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for individuals to start or complete projects with other crafters. Come and go Hobby Day will be on Saturday, Feb. 22. Contact the library by calling (402) 643-3318 or visiting the library website if you plan to come.
Songwriter series continues: The Olde Glory Theatre in Seward will host Bob Hillman in the next installment of the Seward Songwriter Series. Hillman will perform Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.
Buddy Check focuses on veterans: A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
Sunday:
Legion schedules breakfast: The Pleasant Dale American Legion will host breakfast Sunday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. A fee will be charged.
Contrasts in South Africa: Dawn Navis spent several weeks in South Africa during January. She will share her unique experiences with the community on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Come and hear about the social and economic contrasts in this distant location. Navis worked with children in Restoring Hope Village, a children’s home in Welkom, South Africa, as well as traveled on an African safari. She saw the hopeless as well as the hope-filled elements of the society. Everyone is welcome to this one–hour presentation. Refreshments will be served.
Movie chance to celebrate 4-H: The Rivoli Theatre in Seward will host a free movie Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item. The event is sponsored by the Seward County 4-H Junior Leaders in honor of Nebraska 4-H Month.
Reception focuses on women’s work: Concordia University’s Marxhausen Gallery of Art will host the exhibit, “all this and not ordinary (the difference is spreading): An Exhibition of Women’s Studio Practice” Feb. 23 through March 26. An opening reception will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the Marxhausen Gallery, located in Concordia’s Jesse Hall, with a panel discussion in the Thom Leadership Education Center auditorium at 2 p.m. The exhibit is open to the public and free of charge. The Marxhausen Gallery is located in Jesse Hall and is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m., while classes are in session. The gallery is closed March 7 through March 15 for spring recess.
Don’t miss Souper Sunday in Milford: The Milford Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Souper Sunday, Feb. 23, in the Milford Elementary Gym from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sports
State wrestling is underway and continues through Saturday afternoon's finals. Sean Martin of Seward, Konner Schluckebier and Jeaven Scdoris of Milford, Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm and Gaven Schernikau and Ryan Payne of Centennial won two matches on day one to earn sports in the championship semifinals Friday night. Matches start at 5 p.m. The rest of the wrestlers who qualified for state could still earn medals but have to wrestle back through the consolation rounds. Class B (Seward) and Class C (Milford and Malcolm) start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, with Class D (Centennial) starting at 12:30 p.m.
Girls' basketball subdistricts
Centennial beats Bishop Neumann 32-21 and will play in a district final.
Malcolm came up short against Lincoln Christian 49-42. The Clippers will wait to see if they receive one of the wildcard invitations to a district final.
Pairings and sites had not been announced at publication time.
