A woman with ties to Seward had a hand in decorating a float that appeared in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day.
Sarah Mullen, the granddaughter of Earl Cooksey of Seward, also rode on the Lutheran Hour Ministries float to spread the message of the Gospel to the estimated 800,000 people along the parade route in Pasadena, California.
Her parents, Robert and Dawn Cooksey, attended Concordia University, Nebraska.
Having a float in the parade the first day of the year “is a good time to get the word out to people to have faith and hope for the coming year,” she said.
LHM is a Christian outreach ministry that provides The Lutheran Hour radio program, daily devotions, help topics and booklets and evangelism training, among other things, to more than 125 million people who hear or read the Gospel each week through LHM programs, services or materials.
A resident of St. Louis, Missouri, Mullen is a digital marketing specialist for LHM. Nearing her second anniversary of employment at the non-profit organization, she is involved with LHM’s social media presence.
Mighty Fortress pastor to hold final service on Feb. 9
He never planned to return to pulpit ministry after a hiatus to do other work.
Yet Pastor Daniel Schroeder took on the role at Mighty Fortress Church in Seward just shy of 16 years ago. He will retire Sunday, Feb. 9, with a final service at 11 a.m., followed by a pizza lunch at noon and an open house from 2-4 p.m. He is retiring due to health reasons.
Schroeder said he’s the second-longest serving pastor in Seward behind Mark Haefner, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church.
He attended Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota, where he earned his associate of arts degree. He earned his bachelor's at Minnesota State University at Mankato, majoring in psychology and minoring in sociology. He entered Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod where he received a Candidate of Theology (Masters of Divinity) degree. He was ordained Aug. 28, 1988. He earned his doctor of philosophy degree in July 2010.
Today:
Speaker to discuss student manager position: Preston Stuhr, a graduate of Centennial High School, will talk about “What’s a Student Manager for Nebraska Football” Friday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Utica Senior Center.
Gathering offers ag information: Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and others will speak at the 2020 Ag Growth Gathering next month in Seward. The Ag Growth Gathering is a free informational and social gathering for ag producers throughout the Midwest who want to gain meaningful information for their farm operation. The free event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. at the Seward County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “What Keeps you awake at night?” Preregistration is required and can be done by calling (402) 643-2911 or online at www.suhrlichty.com/events.
This weekend:
Walk for Hope at Concordia: The second annual Walk for Hope will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Concordia University Fieldhouse from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is to bring awareness to those struggling with a mental health disorder. Registration forms are available online and at the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership office. Forms and payment ($10 for adults, $5 for students, which includes a T-shirt) may be dropped off at the SCCDP office.
Church to serve breakfast: The Ulysses Immaculate Conception Church will serve breakfast Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, ham, eggs and biscuits and gravy. Breakfast is sponsored by the FCSLA Branch 184. A free-will donation will be accepted.
What’s it like to live two places? Dave and Joanne Neeley of Seward have a unique life. They have an address in Seward and they have an address in Mexico. They have enjoyed two homes for about six years. How do they navigate living in two countries? Come to Seward Memorial Library on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. to hear their story. Spend an hour with the Neeleys and bring your questions. Refreshments will be served.
Come play in tournament: Come for an afternoon of fun and fellowship as the Milford Chamber of Commerce hosts a 5-point pitch tournament Sunday, Feb. 9, starting at 2 p.m. at Pizza Kitchen in Milford. Entry fee is $10 per person or $20 per team. Single players may register and will be paired with a teammate prior to the start of the tournament depending partner availability. If no team is available, a refund will be issued. Tournament is limited to 20 teams. All registration forms are due to Milford Chiropractic 508 1st Street, by Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m.
Deadline in place for nominations: The Seward Rotary Club is seeking nominations for its annual Service Above Self and Wayne Tanderup awards. Nominations are due before Feb. 10. The Service Above Self honor recognizes someone who has served in the Seward area. The Wayne Tanderup Award goes to someone who has overcome a disability or hardship. Nominations should be sent to Clark Kolterman at (402) 641-8522 or clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org.
Sports
The Milford girls and Centennial boys will play for Southern Nebraska Conference basketball championships Saturday night. Games will be at Centennial in Utica. The girls' championship game will start around 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.
The Seward boys and girls will host Blair Friday night. Girls tip off at 6 p.m., with the boys to take the court after that.
