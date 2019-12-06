Man who fled apprehended near Garland
Matthew A. Williams, 41, of Seward has been located and taken into custody. Williams was found at a residence outside of Garland around 3 p.m. Dec. 5, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
Williams was wanted for theft by unlawful taking, obstructing a peace officer and failing to appear when on bail, a misdemeanor.
He has been transported to the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on their warrant.
The Seward County Sheriff and deputies were searching for Williams, who fled from a scene near Garland Dec. 1 and again Dec. 3.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a Seward County deputy responded to a motorist assist in the area of Highway 34 and McKelvie Road, where Williams was the sole occupant of a disabled vehicle.
Williams was not able to provide identification to the deputy and was continuing to look for it when the deputy returned to his cruiser to verify Williams’ identity.
Seward County Communications was able to confirm Williams’ identity and informed the deputy that there was an active misdemeanor warrant for Williams’ arrest.
Williams fled the scene on foot toward a heavily wooded area.
A search of the area was conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol K-9 unit. Eventually, the search was called off for the night.
As of 5 p.m. Dec. 2, Williams had not been located, but the search picked up again Dec. 3 around 9 a.m., when he was spotted in the area.
Five patrol units surrounded a tree line where Williams was thought to be hiding near Highway 34 in the Garland curves. They also searched nearby properties, but deputies were unable to take him into custody.
The sheriff's office issued a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, that Williams had been apprehended and thanking those who helped locate him.
Can't go? Check Striv
Can’t make it to a home game at your local high school? Check Striv. How about a concert or a play performance? Check Striv.
Striv.tv is an online streaming service that currently serves 115 schools across Nebraska including Seward, Milford, Centennial and Malcolm.
Each school uses the service a little differently. One of the challenges for everyone broadcasting live streams is keeping what’s going over the airwaves PG. When a microphone is left on, it picks up the crowd noise, and sometimes, the crowd’s choice of vocabulary is not PG.
Read more about each school HERE.
Decorations to be judged
The annual holiday home decorating contest for outdoor Christmas decorations in Seward will be Sunday, Dec. 8. Contact clark.kolterman@sewardschools.org or Sandy Wright at (402) 643-3602 to nominate or register homes. The event is sponsored by the Seward Rotary and Seward High Future Business Leaders of America.
Coming up:
Stuff cruiser drive raises toys The annual Stuff the Cruiser toy drive will be Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, in Seward. The event is sponsored by the Seward Rotary Club and Seward Police Department. The local campaign is scheduled for Dollar General and Orscheln’s in Seward on Friday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A box for toys is also available in the store for collections after the event. The team will be at Walmart on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekend brings Christmas to CU Christmas at Concordia weekend Dec. 6-8 will include three events as part of Concordia University’s annual Christmas celebration: concerts, a community open house and Christmas tree lighting and the Scholarship Parade of Homes. The concerts will feature the Cantamus Women’s Choir, Male Chorus, Concordia Handbell Choir, University Brass Ensemble, University A Cappella Choir and University Symphonic Band. Concert admission is free, but tickets are required. Local guests are encouraged to attend either the Friday night or Sunday afternoon concert.
Santa party set in Milford The Milford Kiwanis will host the annual Santa party Saturday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. at Milford Elementary. Crafts, a gingerbread house display and refreshments are planned. Gingerbread houses will be created Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in the Milford Elementary gym.
Boutique planned in Malcolm The fifth annual Holiday Boutique will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tower Hall Banquet Facility in Malcolm. More than 30 home-based and homemade vendors will be featured.
Legion schedules breakfast The Pleasant Dale American Legion will host breakfast Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. A fee will be charged.
Soup, cookies on tap in Ulysses Ulysses will host its annual soup dinner and Christmas cookie sale Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ulysses Recreation Center. Vendors and crafters will be on hand for Christmas shopping, and a raffle is planned. Pay as you go for soup and sandwiches.
Town hosts potluck, Santa Cordova will host a community potluck Sunday, Dec. 8, at noon, with Santa Claus arriving at 12:45 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a main dish with a salad or dessert.
Church plans carol festival Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Carol Festival on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., celebrating the birth of Christ. The church is located west of Milford on Highway 6. Fellowship and refreshments will follow.
Scoreboard
Girls' basketball: Seward 46, Hastings 33
Centennial 67, David City 44
Boys' basketball: Hastings 63, Seward 21
Centennial 58, David City 40
NAIA volleyball: (3) Indiana Wesleyan def. (15) Concordia, 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 14-25, 15-12 - the Bulldogs advanced to bracket play Friday.
Wrestling: Seward 42, York 37
Centennial goes 3-2 at Palmyra Duals. Gaven Schernikau picks up his 100th career win.
Milford 48, Louisville 18
Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.