Runza coming to Milford
Milford's newest restaurant has "arrived." The Runza Restaurant will be just south of the overpass on Highway 6, between First and Second streets. The pre-manufactured building arrived on a truck this morning, Aug. 29, and will be set on its foundation with a crane around noon.
"We're excited about it," Dan Rudolph with Runza National said.
Rudolph said the restaurant will have a drive-up window on one side and a walk-up window on the other, with patio seating. The building was designed with the possibility of adding a dining room in the future.
The project is being partially funded by tax increment financing through the City of Milford.
League of Women Voters to host night out
The Seward County League of Women Voters is planning a “ladies’ night out” for Sept. 5–but men are welcome, too.
The League Night Out will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rue 6 on the second floor of 123 S. Sixth Street in Seward.
The countywide League is a part of both the state and national League of Women Voters organizations.
Its purpose is to educate voters on their rights and encourage voting among all eligible voters. The League is non-partisan, meaning it doesn’t affiliate with any political party.
“I’m really excited to talk with people about all of the voter registration, education and get-out-the-vote programs the League has to offer,” Seward County League President Ellen Beck said. “League is all about empowering voters to make informed political decisions and encouraging them to vote in every election for the candidate they think will represent them and their community the best.”
The League hosts a candidates night on the local level for each election, hosts voter registration and education events and helps with poll monitoring during elections.
Members meet the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center.
All are welcome to attend the event Sept. 5. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Weekend events
Exhibition features Marxhausen work: Watercolors by Reinhold Marxhausen will be on display at the Red Path Gallery in Seward through Aug. 31. Proceeds of art sales will go to the renovation of the Marxhausen Studio and playground and classroom improvements at the St. John Child Development Center. The show is sponsored by the Seward Arts Council. For more information, call (402) 540-6929.
Violinist to play at Concordia: Teimuraz Janikashvili, an internationally renowned violinist and conductor, will present a concert at Concordia University Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Music Center Recital Hall. He will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major with Dr. Elizabeth Grimpo, a piano professor at CU. Janikashvili will give a conducting presentation that evening at 7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.
Scoreboard
Softball: Crete 12, Seward 1
Centennial 17, Columbus Lakeview 2
Milford 13, Wahoo 12 in 8 innings
Volleyball: Milford lost to Syracuse 25-11, 17-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-7
Friday night football: Centennial will begin its defense of its Class C2 state title from 2018 with a home game at 7 p.m. The Broncos will debut their new video board, as well.
The rest of the SCI's football teams are on the road – Seward at Waverly, Milford at Falls City, Malcolm at Grand Island Central Catholic.
This weekend, Seward is scheduled to host its annual softball tournament (which includes Centennial) Saturday morning. Games start at 9:30 a.m. at Plum Creek Park.
Concordia University will host a volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday with games played in both the Walz Arena and the P.E. Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.