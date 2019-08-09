Country singer Joe Diffie will take the grandstand stage at the Seward County Fair at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. The Dylan Bloom Band will open the show, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at etix.com or at Jones National Bank and Trust, Cattle Bank and Trust in Seward and at the gate.
Commander Travis Grantski of Utica American Legion Post 49 holds up a baseball and an American flag as Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker speaks about the significance of each to the history of the American Legion.
One person died in a two-vehicle accident around noon Aug. 8.
Dispatchers received a report of a truck that had smashed into the rear end of a semi near mile marker 384 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80.
According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a camper was traveling westbound on I-80 when it failed to yield to a semi-truck slowing in front of it.
Traffic was slowed down to one lane from a construction zone. The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles.
The accident resulted in one fatality, the pickup driver, and is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. Nebraska State Patrol and the Milford and Pleasant Dale volunteer fire and rescue departments also responded.
Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
Joe Diffie to perform tonight at fair
The Seward County Fair will feature country music icon Joe Diffie this Friday, Aug. 9.
Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, a Grammy Award winner and 25-year member of the Grand Ole Opry, Joe Diffie has had these seven No. 1 hits, including “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” “If You Want Me To,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “So Help Me Girl” and “Bigger Than the Beatles.”
Diffie has put out 13 studio albums and six compilation albums and charted 38 singles. Among his albums, 1993’s Honky Tonk Attitude and 1994’s Third Rock from the Sun have been certified platinum and sold over one million copies. His 1992 album Regular Joe and 1995’s Life’s So Funny are both certified gold.
Donate blood in Seward: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Friday, Aug. 9, at Cattle Bank in Seward, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donors will be entered for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card for dinner and a $150 gift certificate to a Nebraska theater venue of their choice. Another drive is planned for Monday, Aug. 26, at the Tamora Fire Department from 4 to 7 p.m., with another Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Kelly’s Paradise in Seward from 3 to 6 p.m. On Thursday, Aug. 29, donations will be taken from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southeast Community College in Milford.
Learn about levels of care: Judy Bors, director of nursing at Memorial Hospital in Seward, will present “Levels of Care” during the Fridays for You luncheon Friday, Aug. 9, at noon. The program will be in the lower level Vahle Conference Room at the Seward Family Medical Center. RSVP by Friday, Aug. 2, to (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
Free documentary screening set: Common Ground will host a free screening of the documentary “Follow the Water” Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. in the Seward Civic Center. The show chronicles photographer Michael Forsberg and filmmaker Pete Stegen’s 1,300-mile journey through the Platte Basin Watershed. Bring a shareable dish for a community potluck. An activities table for kids is also planned.
