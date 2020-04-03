All the way down
Milford's old city hall and the former Hill's Country Inn restaurant next door were demolished April 2, about a month after the new city hall was completed.
The city council voted in 2017 to sell the building to Heath Yeackley of ConcreteWorks, with the understanding that it would be torn down.
The old city hall was infested with mold and had a leaky roof that, after multiple attempts at repair, could no longer be patched, creating an unsafe and unhealthy work environment.
Food bank suspends mobile produce distributions
Because of COVID-19, all regularly scheduled produce mobiles in this area from the Food Bank of Lincoln have been halted until further notice. The Food Bank announced the change on April 2, canceling mobiles in Seward, Crete, Wymore and Beatrice that day, as well as others in the coming weeks and months.
“We hope to resume this activity as soon as we are able to return to regular operations at full capacity, but for the time being, we’ve had to adjust our distribution activity,” said Michaella Kumke, community engagement director for the Food Bank of Lincoln.
The change only relates to produce distributions, not the other food mobiles the food bank hosts.
“We will continue to visit Seward once a month for the Mobile Food Distributions scheduled at St. John Lutheran Church,” Kumke said, which are scheduled for May 26, June 23 and beyond.
Kumke said in rare instances, the food bank may receive a supply of produce it needs to get out quickly. If that occurs, the food bank with use its partner agencies and local media to spread the word.
Additional information is available at www.lincolnfoodbank.org/get-food/food-distribution-schedule.
COVID-19 death reported in neighboring health district
Public Health Solutions reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case within its district in a press release April 2.
Public Health Solutions is the health department that covers Saline, Gage, Fillmore, Jefferson and Thayer counties, to the south of Seward County.
The patient, a female in her 90s with multiple underlying health conditions, was a resident of an assisted living facility in Gage County.
The press release said the patient was hospitalized and passed away on March 31. Confirmatory lab results were received by the health department on April 1.
On March 9, the assisted living facility had taken steps to protect residents and staff by restricting all outside visitors.
Facility administration and staff are working with PHS to identify individuals who had been in contact with this patient. Anyone with exposure to the patient will be actively monitored and asked to self-quarantine or isolate.
“We are deeply saddened to report a death in our district. Our entire team at PHS extends our sympathy to the family and friends of this individual,” said Kim Showalter, PHS health director.
PHS has begun an investigation to determine how the patient became exposed to the virus. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Four Corners district still at one confirmed case, 48 negatives
Four Corners Health Department, which includes Seward, York, Butler and Polk counties, reported its first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 30.
A man in his 50s from York County tested positive after returning from out-of-state travel. He and the few people he came into contact with are self-isolating.
Four Corners Director Laura McDougall said the district has had 49 lab tests conducted, and only that one has come back positive. As of April 2, the district is monitoring 60 people who are in quarantine as a precaution. It has quarantined a total of 206 people since the outbreak began in Nebraska.
Statewide numbers:
As of noon on April 2, 246 Nebraskans have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,978 who have been tested. That's up from 214 cases the day before, when 3,812 had been tested.
Five Nebraskans have died from the virus.
Twenty-six of Nebraska's 93 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none in Seward County. That's up three counties from the previous day.
Fifty-six Nebraska counties are under Directed Health Measures, which mandate social distancing, prohibit elective surgeries and heavily regulate restaurants and other businesses. Violations are punishable by law. Seward County is included in the mandate, which almost doubled from the 30 counties that were under DHM on March 31, but includes no new counties since April 1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 2, there are 213,144 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. (up from 186,101 the day before) and 4,513 deaths from the virus (up from 3,603 the day before). Cases have been reported in 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These statistics include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
For more information, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1 or www.cdc.gov.
