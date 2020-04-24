Commission candidates offer opinions
The three candidates for the District 2 seat on the Seward County Board of Commissioners spoke during a virtual Candidates Night, hosted by the Seward County League of Women Voters, April 23.
Thirty-two people attended the event via phone or video conference. The commission seat is the only local contested race on the primary ballot.
Incumbent Becky Paulsen, Chad Orwen and Darrell Zabrocki each answered questions about the strengths and weaknesses of the county, economic development, what changes they'd like to see over the next year, and what their priorities will be if elected, among others.
Roads, communication with county employees and transparency between county departments and the public were high on the list.
The Seward County Independent and Milford Times' 2020 Primary Election Guide will include responses from candidates in the April 29 editions. Information about statewide and regional candidates will be included for the Nov. 3 general election in the fall.
The primary election will be May 12, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots are due to the county clerk's office by 8 p.m. May 12. They may be returned by mail or in the drop box on the north side of the courthouse.
Local case counts increasing
MHCS nurses, staff answer your COVID-19 questions
Memorial Health Care Systems held a Q&A on its social media April 23. The hospital and clinics invited the public to submit their questions anonymously, then featured its nurses and staff members giving answers to the most common questions, like:
How does screening work at the door?
At some point, will you be able to do an antibody test to see if someone has already had COVID-19?
Are the quick-turnaround tests as accurate as the others?
If you are contagious for a few days before your symptoms begin, are there people walking around contagious?
Should we have an at-home tester for oxygen levels?
See what they had to say HERE or by searching Memorial Health Care Systems on Facebook.
Small business grants available
Small businesses are the foundation of our communities and our economy. Employing nearly half the American workforce, they keep our neighborhoods running and make them feel like home. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have wrought unprecedented financial uncertainty. These businesses need resources and relief — and they need it now.
That’s why the Save Small Business Fund, a grantmaking initiative funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, is providing $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community.
The grant application went live on April 20. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund and to apply for a grant, visit savesmallbusiness.com.
