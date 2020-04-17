Local businesses hit with closures, some reducing workforce
Nebraska has seen a tremendous spike in the number of unemployment claims filed over the past month, and it's affecting local businesses in Seward County.
Locally, the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership sent out a survey to area businesses to see how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them directly.
SCCDP President and CEO Jonathan Jank said about 60 Seward County businesses responded to the survey. Jank shared the highlights April 16:
• Services and Retail Trade industries have been hit the hardest with closures.
• Some businesses in all sectors that responded have contacted their financial institutions or lenders for financial help. Sectors included Services, Retail Trade, Agriculture, Education (including daycare), Manufacturing and Financial Services.
• In all of those industries except Financial Services, at least a few businesses reported a change in their employee count because of COVID-19.
• Among the top concerns for those who responded were the impact of COVID-19 on operations, consumer confidence and supply chain disruptions.
“Unfortunately we see permanent reductions in workforce for Services, Retail and Ag,” Jank said. “I think this just shows overall the struggles that we have right now.”
See the accompanying graphics HERE for more information on the survey.
Jank said these graphics show the initial findings of the survey, but that SCCDP is working on additional details to learn how to best assist businesses at this time.
State officials also are asking Nebraska businesses to complete a statewide survey to help gauge the effects of COVID-19 and potentially secure more federal relief dollars. That survey may be found at cpar.unomaha.edu/nebusinessresponse.
The Nebraska Department of Labor announced April 9 that 26,542 new unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending April 4. This is an increase of 8.2% from the previous week when 24,533 initial claims were filed.
However, over the past three weeks, 66,741 initial claims have been filed; there were 41,727 filed in the entire 2019 calendar year.
Claims data are available at https://neworks.nebraska.gov/gsipub/index.asp?docid=710 and are updated every Thursday.
NDOL reported the highest counts of initial claims were in the retail trade industry (3,744), which increased over 50% from the prior week (2,483).
Two industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week: accommodation and food services (-1,581, -30.6%) and arts, entertainment and recreation (-137, -14.9%). All other industries had increases in claims from the prior week.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week that restaurants are now allowed to conduct retail sales of pre-packaged food and other items to give them another revenue stream during the pandemic.
Jank said these items could include cereal, eggs, butter, bread, fresh produce, paper towels, toilet paper and disinfectant, to name a few.
Jank said one question SCCDP had received recently was whether or not businesses need a letter or some sort of certification to remain open if they haven't already been shut down by Directed Health Measures.
“The answer is no,” Jank said.
While Ricketts and health officials are encouraging people to stay home as much as possible, no mandated stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders have been issued for Nebraska.
Jank said businesses should consider the health and safety of their customers and employees, but they do not need to carry a letter, identification or other documentation proving they can leave their homes at this time.
Seward's Fourth facing postponement
The Fourth of July may not be on the Fourth of July.
The celebration committee met April 16 to discuss possible reschedule dates for
Seward’s annual celebration. Until members know what possible restrictions from
COVID-19 will be in place in July or what recommendations may be coming from the governor’s office, no final decision was made.
If the celebration is rescheduled, Labor Day seems to be a good date choice, committee chair Clark Kolterman said.
The committee will meet Thursday, May 21, and make a final decision on the 2020 celebration at that time.
Paycheck Protection Program, EIDL funding halted
On April 16, the Small Business Administration announced the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance programs are halted.
These programs were created to provide $349 billion in financial assistance to small and medium-size businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Small Business Administration is currently unable to process new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program due to a lapse in appropriations," the SBA said, meaning the money it had to give has run out.
Businesses that have applied for PPP funds but have not yet been approved should check with their lender to see what this could mean for their individual application.
The SBA also is unable to accept new applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the same reason.
Those who have submitted EIDL applications will continue to have them processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Discussions are ongoing in Washington, D.C., about potentially adding more funds to these programs, but it is unlikely any decisions will be made before May.
About 1.5 million applications have been approved across the nation, with 339 approved per 1,000 Nebraska businesses with fewer than 500 employees.
