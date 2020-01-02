Farewell to the Friedrichs
The Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich, right, and Dr. Laurie Friedrich were honored by the Concordia University community Dec. 19 during the annual Christmas reception. Brian accepted the president’s position at Concordia St. Paul in Minnesota and will start there in January. At the reception, he was given a key to the City of Seward by Mayor Josh Eickmeier, and the couple was thanked by Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership President and CEO Jonathan Jank for their contributions to the county.
Petsch retires from chair position at SCC
A man with his fingerprints on more than 1,000 feet of sidewalks – among many other things in Milford – has retired from his primary job.
Ron Petsch retired from SCC-Milford on Dec. 20 after 41 years of service, most recently as program chair of the Building Construction program.
“Teaching is something that I have always enjoyed,” Petsch said. “It is awesome to see the growth and progress that students make and see them succeed in industry. Having them come back to the college years later and communicate their successes is very rewarding.”
Today:
Escape the library: Seward Memorial Library will host a holiday family escape room each day through Sunday, Jan. 5. In “A Very Merry Christmas Caper,” reindeer participants will attempt to help Santa locate important items required for his annual journey. Teams will be formed to solve Santa’s problem during their one-hour visit. Make an appointment by calling the library at (402) 643-3318 or stopping in to sign up. There are morning, afternoon and evening slots to accommodate a variety of schedules.
League sets monthly meeting: The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Jan. 2. The public is invited to attend.
Tomorrow:
Blood needed: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 3, from noon to 6 p.m. at Pac ‘N’ Save in Seward. To register, visit RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
