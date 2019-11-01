A 20-year history: Cattle Classic collects food, relieves hunger
Basketballs plus Blue Valley Community Action. Cattle Bank plus cans of food.
For 20 years, the math has equalled the Cattle Classic, a basketball tournament at Concordia University.
Ryne Seaman of Cattle Bank remembered meeting with Brian Friedrich, then the development officer at Concordia, and Grant Schmidt, then the athletic director at CU, in 1999 to talk about the idea. At the time, the University of Nebraska hosted the Emeritus Classic, which was the model for the Cattle Classic.
“It’s grown from humble beginnings,” Seaman said.
In the early years, the tournament featured four women’s teams playing over two days. After the Walz Human Performance Complex was completed, the tournament was able to grow, adding men’s teams.
This year’s tournament includes Concordia, Doane University, University of St. Francis in Illinois and Simpson University in California in the women’s competition and Benedictine College of Kansas, Hastings College, Dickinson State University of North Dakota and Concordia in the men’s bracket.
“They come from all over,” Seaman said. “That’s a credit to the facility, the event and the community.”
Seaman said organizers try not to put Concordia against conference foes like Doane and Hastings in this tournament.
Read more here.
What's happening
The seventh annual Garland One Stop Shop will have more than 45 home-based businesses and crafters in three buildings in downtown Garland on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. This is a fundraiser for improvements to the Garland park. Samples, concessions, massages and raffles also are planned.
The Seward High Friends of Choral Music will present Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Seward High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance at 7 p.m. All tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the SHS office. Desserts and treats will be provided.
Eat soup in Cordova: The Cordova Community Club will host a soup lunch Sunday, Nov. 3, starting at 11 a.m. in the community building. Chili, chicken noodle and cheeseburger soups are on the menu, along with homemade desserts. A freewill offering will be accepted.
Campaign finance topic of speaker: Kate High will present a program on Nebraska campaign finance reform Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. at Seward Memorial Library. The program is sponsored by the Seward County League of Women Voters. High will talk about what she found during a two-year investigation into money in politics.
Honey Sunday fundraiser set: The Arc-Seward County will sponsor its annual Honey Sunday door-to-door fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 3. All proceeds remain in Seward County are will be used to support county programs for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Louise Warnsholz at (402) 643-2337 or Donna Eiting at (402) 641-1945.
Scoreboard
The 20th annual Cattle Classic starts today. Concordia's women and men are in action at 6 and 8 p.m.
High school football playoffs start tonight. Centennial plays at Doniphan-Trumbull in Class C2, and Seward travels to Bennington in Class B. Winners advance to the next round.
