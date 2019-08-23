Prairie Hall opening
Buy Now

Southeast Community College in Milford held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Prairie Hall, its newest dormitory, on Aug. 15. Dignitaries who helped cut the ribbon are, from left: Patrick Kelley, Milford mayor; Suzanne Gligorevic, Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership; Steven Ottmann, Keith Hammons and Nancy Seim of SCC’s Board of Governors; Ed Koster, SCC vice president for technology and Milford campus director; Dr. Paul Illich, SCC president; Kathy Boellstorff of the Board of Governors; and Stacy Riley, SCC assistant campus director and dean of students.

 

SCC’s Prairie Hall opens for fall semester

Students will begin moving into Southeast Community College’s newest $8 million dorm, Prairie Hall, this week as they return for the first semester of a new school year.

SCC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new residence hall on Aug. 15.

“We’ve had a significant increase in the number of students wanting to live on campus,” Ed Koster, vice president for technology and Milford campus director said.

Prairie Hall is the campus’ newest dormitory since Pioneer Hall, which opened in 1991.

The 54,000-square-foot hall was built by Clark Enerson Partners, Sampson Construction and Caspers Construction.

The hall will house 149 students, both men and women, in suite-style dorms. Each suite will have four students, some with two students per bedroom and some with individual bedrooms.

Single rooms rent for $3,998 per bedroom, while double rooms rent for $3,858 per bedroom per semester. That includes an 80-meal, all-you-can-eat meal plan in the dining hall.

Read more HERE.

Today

Don’t miss bingo in Utica: Courtney from Mahoney House will host bingo at the Utica Senior Center Friday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Carla from Heartland Park in Seward will be the bingo host at 1 p.m. Special August days will be celebrated, as well.

Saturday 

Authors, books, brews in Seward: Bottle Rocket Brewing will host Authors, Books and Craft Brews Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is a chance to meet Nebraska authors, visit Paige the Bookmobile and sample craft brews. This is a family-friendly event.

Sunday

Legion schedules breakfast: The Pleasant Dale American Legion will host breakfast Sunday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. A fee will be charged.

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear: Speaker Jeff Barnes will present “To Live and Die on the Plains” at the Seward Memorial Library on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m.

Sports

Softball: Seward 2, Waverly 1.

     Malcolm 6, Auburn 4

Football: Seward soap/Gatorade scrimmage to start at 6 p.m. tonight

     Milford scrimmage starts at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Concordia beat York 3-0 Wednesday night to open the season.

 

Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

Today

80° 63°

Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

Humidity:
72%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
SE at 13 mph
Chance of Rain:
0%
UV Index:
7 High
Sunrise:
06:46:20 AM
Sunset:
08:15:27 PM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.