SCC’s Prairie Hall opens for fall semester
SCC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new residence hall on Aug. 15.
“We’ve had a significant increase in the number of students wanting to live on campus,” Ed Koster, vice president for technology and Milford campus director said.
Prairie Hall is the campus’ newest dormitory since Pioneer Hall, which opened in 1991.
The 54,000-square-foot hall was built by Clark Enerson Partners, Sampson Construction and Caspers Construction.
The hall will house 149 students, both men and women, in suite-style dorms. Each suite will have four students, some with two students per bedroom and some with individual bedrooms.
Single rooms rent for $3,998 per bedroom, while double rooms rent for $3,858 per bedroom per semester. That includes an 80-meal, all-you-can-eat meal plan in the dining hall.
Today
Don’t miss bingo in Utica: Courtney from Mahoney House will host bingo at the Utica Senior Center Friday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Carla from Heartland Park in Seward will be the bingo host at 1 p.m. Special August days will be celebrated, as well.
Saturday
Authors, books, brews in Seward: Bottle Rocket Brewing will host Authors, Books and Craft Brews Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is a chance to meet Nebraska authors, visit Paige the Bookmobile and sample craft brews. This is a family-friendly event.
Sunday
Legion schedules breakfast: The Pleasant Dale American Legion will host breakfast Sunday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice. A fee will be charged.
Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear: Speaker Jeff Barnes will present “To Live and Die on the Plains” at the Seward Memorial Library on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m.
Sports
Softball: Seward 2, Waverly 1.
Malcolm 6, Auburn 4
Football: Seward soap/Gatorade scrimmage to start at 6 p.m. tonight
Milford scrimmage starts at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Concordia beat York 3-0 Wednesday night to open the season.
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
