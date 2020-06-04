Berry Law Firm protest sign
A sign protesting systemic racism and oppression, in solidarity with Tuesday evening's Black Lives Matter protest in Seward, sits next to a Berry Law Firm sign in the window of the law firm as the protest ends.

 Brady Oltmans/SCI

People are walking around town square in shorts and businesses are reopening their doors. If you can get around the masks, then downtown Seward is starting to feel like any other June.

Pool party

City officials confirmed to the Seward County Independent on Wednesday that they intend for Seward Dowding Municipal Pool to open around June 15. They've even begun filling up the pool.

Play ball

Baseball and softball practices have already begun, albeit while conforming to social distancing guidelines. At least the kids can enjoy the summer staple.

No tension

Seward residents and members of law enforcement all voiced their admiration for Tuesday's peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at town square.

Suffrage day

Thursday marks the 101st anniversary of the United States Senate passing the Women's Suffrage bill. Here's to more progress this century.

Today

93° 68°

Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Humidity:
41%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
SW at 10 mph
Chance of Rain:
10%
UV Index:
9 Very High
Sunrise:
05:57:33 AM
Sunset:
08:56:40 PM

