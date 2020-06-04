People are walking around town square in shorts and businesses are reopening their doors. If you can get around the masks, then downtown Seward is starting to feel like any other June.
Pool party
City officials confirmed to the Seward County Independent on Wednesday that they intend for Seward Dowding Municipal Pool to open around June 15. They've even begun filling up the pool.
Play ball
Baseball and softball practices have already begun, albeit while conforming to social distancing guidelines. At least the kids can enjoy the summer staple.
No tension
Seward residents and members of law enforcement all voiced their admiration for Tuesday's peaceful Black Lives Matter protest at town square.
Suffrage day
Thursday marks the 101st anniversary of the United States Senate passing the Women's Suffrage bill. Here's to more progress this century.
