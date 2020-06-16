Get your feet under you and drink some water. Tuesday's going to be rough but there's light at the end of the tunnel.
New phase
Gov. Pete Ricketts made a major announcement in his Monday afternoon press conference when he said Nebraska would dial back social restrictions starting June 22. Fans beyond immediate family members can attend youth games, there won't be any further restrictions on elective surgeries and capacity on child care facilities will be expanded.
Indoor events can sit half capacity, not to exceed 10,000 people. That includes movie theaters, conference rooms and conference halls. Outdoor venues can increase to 75 percent capacity.
Ricketts went on to say Phase 4, which would allow full attendance at sporting events (such as Husker football games), could come as soon as late July.
Brief pursuit
A brief police pursuit last Friday resulted in the death of one suspect.
Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston confirmed two minors from Omaha were traveling in a stolen vehicle from Iowa when they lost control on a gravel road outside Goehner while fleeing police. The female suspect was pronounced dead at the scene while the male was air-lifted due to his injuries.
COVID update
A new case of coronavirus was confirmed within Seward County on Monday, the only new case inside the Four Corners Health Department. That brings the county's total to 33 -- of which 26 have recovered.
Happening today
Both Seward County Commissioners and City Council meet today.
• Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. The building is open to the public, but the meetings can be attended via teleconference. To join, dial 1-978-990-5000 and use access code 11668434#. For a look at the agenda, click the following link: http://www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners
• Seward City Council will meet this evening at 7 p.m. at the municipal building. The meetings are available to the public via Zoom. Both access to the meeting and the agenda can be found at https://meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Seward?meeting=273809
Did you hear?
Honorees announced
The Seward Fourth of July Committee announced the 2020 royalty and the Community Service Award winner. Mr. Firecracker is Michael Frisbie, with runner-up Darian Sugden. Carly Kolterman is Miss Independence, with Jordyn Samuels runner-up. Former Seward mayor Roger Glawatz received the 2020 Community Service Award.
