Today is National Hot Dog Day, National Hammock Day and Selena Gomez's birthday. Three important dates in American history. Here are three important local headlines to start your day.
Knocked down
A construction crew spent most of Tuesday demolishing the building east of the Dairy Queen along Sixth and Roberts St.
Eventually a new Dairy Queen location will replace the debris and empty foundation.
Bulldogs back
The Great Plains Athletic Conference, of which Concordia University is a member school, announced on Tuesday that its Council of Presidents expect to move forward with fall sports in 2020.
The decision was made with a Return To Play Task Force, comprised of various individuals from member schools. Student-athletes may not not begin practices as defined by the NAIA no earlier than Aug. 15.
Carter optimistic on UNL
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter told reporters during a Tuesday news conference that the university will be ready to open for on-campus classes in five weeks. Carter also said he expected sports to return with students.
