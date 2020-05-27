Good morning, welcome to Wednesday, May 27. Hopefully the sun will show its face some time today. Consider this your reminder to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Now for the news:
County courthouse to reopen to the
public
The Seward County Board of Commissioners met May 19. Among other topics of discussion, members gave details on a “controlled opening” for reopening the county courthouse and justice center on June 1.
“We’re still nailing down plans as we want to abide by directed health measures,” board president John Culver said.
In a follow-up phone call, Culver said both facilities will hold normal business hours and each department in them will decide how many people will be allowed at its counter.
The only office that will not open is the driver’s licensing office, which is closed for another two months. Seward County residents will need to go to Lancaster County’s office if they need their license renewed or issued.
“We’ll have a sheriff’s deputy at the door and a second person monitoring those who walk in,” Culver said. “Everyone who enters will need to wear a mask and sign their name (before going to their designated office).”
Culver said even with this opening, the board strongly encourages residents to still mail-in or drop off as much paperwork as they can.
“We’re just curious about how much traffic we get and this is a way for us to open up our doors a little,” Culver said. For more of the story, check out this week's issue of the SCI.
What to know
The Nebraska National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing at the Seward County Fairgrounds tomorrow from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. as part of Test Nebraska.
Seward Memorial Library and Chapters Books and Gifts are sponsoring Seward Reads with this year's title Wishtree by Katherine Applegate. More information is available on the Seward Reads Facebook page or on Chapters' website. The program starts June 1.
Don't forget to register for a webinar Thursday, June 4, designed to help your business get back on track. Click HERE.
Have a great Wednesday!
