Appropriate Audience Behavior
Seward High performed “Appropriate Audience Behavior,” its competitive one-act play, written by Ian McWethy and directed by Dory von Kampen, on Parents’ Night Nov. 20. In the show, the audience takes the spotlight as two people try to watch Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” while sharing space with distracting theater-goers, like people who won't stop talking, mouth the words along with the actors and even eat spaghetti during the show.
The cast and crew will compete in the conference one-act competition Nov. 26 at Crete and the district contest Dec. 6 at York. See more in the Nov. 27 SCI.
Housing study now complete
Seward County’s new Housing Study is complete, setting a goal of creating 488 additional housing units by 2024.
The last housing study for Seward County was completed in 2013, with a goal of 534 housing units by 2019. From 2014 to May of this year, Seward County built an estimated 282 housing units.
The housing study was done by Hanna:Keelan Associates P.C., a Nebraska-based community planning and research consulting firm.
Hanna:Keelan broke down the housing need by every municipality in Seward County. The main three are Seward, Milford and Utica.
According to the study Seward needs 242 housing units, 80 being rentals and 162 being resident-owned.
Milford needs 60 housing units, 26 rentals and 34 owned. Utica needs 16 total, six rentals and 10 owned.
The study points out that not every housing unit needs to be a newly built unit. Hanna:Keelan recommended the units should be 74.5% new construction and 25.5% rehabilitation.
Of the 488 housing units needed in Seward County, the study breaks them down into price ranges.
According to the study, 344 units are needed at a price at or above $337,900 for owners or $1,280 a month for renters. For the mid-range housing units, the study suggests 84 units be priced at $225,630 or a monthly rent of $985. The bottom tier needs 60 units priced between $96,600 to $144,970 or a rent of $470 to $730.
Bluejay Bash Friday to raise money for high school
This year’s Bluejay Bash is raising money for furniture at Seward High School.
The Bluejay Bash will be Nov. 22 at the Ag Pavilion. This year, proceeds from ticket sales will go toward new furniture in the high school lobby.
“The high school currently has three lobby areas. The front lobby has a few tables and chairs, the middle lobby has four outdoor picnic tables and then the back lobby has nothing,” Laurie Sagehorn, co-organizer of the Bluejay Bash, said.
Sagehorn said the Student Leadership Team brought the idea to the Seward Booster Club’s attention.
“They said, ‘We really would like these areas redone. We’d like more areas for us to work on group projects, for us to create that community,’” Sagehorn said.
Student Leadership Team President Emily O’Kief said there are usually 50 students in the middle lobby area after lunch.
“It’s just crowded and the furniture in there is somewhat outdated,” she said.
Sagehorn said the estimated cost for the project is $55,000 for all new furniture in the middle and north lobbies. Sagehorn said whatever money is left over will be used for new furniture in the south lobby.
O’Kief and the Student Leadership Team have been putting in work to help raise money for the project as well.
“We’re doing a coin war,” O’Kief explained.
The Leadership Team has also been receiving help from the community.
O’Kief said the Seward Youth and Community Club is matching the students’ efforts dollar for dollar up to $3,000. The Optimist Club is also donating $1,500 to the project.
“Then we presented at the Rotary meeting just about our personal fundraising for the lobby renovations,” O’Keif said.
After the presentation Dan Greiner with Blue River Jewelry offered to match $2,000 if the students reached their $3,000 goal.
Those who purchased tickets for this year’s Bluejay Bash will also help raise money for the project. While at the Bluejay Bash, ticket holders can participate in a silent auction.
Sagehorn said there was a trip to Estes Park donated for the silent auction as well as a guided pheasant hunt.
Those who could not attend or purchase a ticket are more than welcome to donate to the project, Sagehorn said. Donations can be taken to the High School front office.
Sagehorn said when all the money is raised and if all goes according to plan, the new furniture will be in place over the school’s winter break.
