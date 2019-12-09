Today is Christmas Card Day, a day set aside for sending holiday greetings. The first official Christmas cards were sent in 1843.
Once you have that done, what else is happening this week?
A unique support group will be offered through Tabitha’s “HOPE Book Club.” During these sessions, members will review and discuss the book, “Option B,” a book about building resilience and moving forward after life’s setbacks. The group will meet Mondays, Dec. 9 and Jan. 13, at 12:45 p.m., at the Milford Senior Center, 105 S. B St. For questions or to register, contact Tabitha Hoffman, hospice bereavement coordinator, at (402) 362-7739.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
Our Redeemer Church and School of Staplehurst will host a gala Friday, Dec. 13, at Harvest Hall in Seward. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets include a meal, drinks and entertainment. Table sponsorships are also available. For more information, visit https://ORLS.home.qtego.net or call Committee Chair Roger Beckmann at (402) 641-7073, Principal Harlan Anson at (402) 535-2251 or the Rev. Shawn Kitzing at (402) 646-2625. Funds will go to the Our Redeemer Ministry Center building fund.
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday home decorating contest in Milford. Entries are due by Friday, Dec. 13, with judging Dec. 14 through 21. Only curbside appeal will be judged.
Weekend scoreboard
NAIA volleyball: Fourth-ranked Missouri Baptist made the plays down the stretch and defeated Concordia, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 in the first round of bracket play. CU was 2-1 in its pool and earned the top seed in the round of 16.
Boys' basketball
Malcolm 56, Weeping Water 34
Milford 71, Fillmore Central 27
Auburn 83, Malcolm 42
Centennial 70, Nebraska Christian 32
Milford 54, Raymond Central 34
North Bend Central 64, Seward 35
No. 6 Dakota Wesleyan 77, Concordia 57
Girls' basketball
Fillmore Central 40, Milford 37
Weeping Water 57, Malcolm 41
Centennial 58, Nebraska Christian 28
Malcolm 51, Auburn 38
Milford 67, Raymond Central 28
North Bend Central 78, Seward 37
No. 1 Concordia 100, No. 13 Dakota Wesleyan 72
Wrestling
Thirteen Bulldogs took to the mats while representing the 19th-ranked Concordia University wrestling team Dec. 7. The grouping combined for a pair of place finishes, 25 wins and 10 pins during action at the Doane University Open in Crete. At 184 pounds, junior Jason Watkins placed as the tournament runner-up.
At the high school level, Ethan Zegers and Jeaven Scdoris of Milford each won their 100th career match during competition at the Friend Invitational Dec. 7. Scdoris, Konner Schluckebier, Carter Springer and Lorenzo Temple won their weight classes and helped lead Milford to the team title.
Gaven Schernikau of Centennial, who won his 100th career match earlier in the week, won his weight class at the Friend Invitational and tied the school record for fastest pin at six seconds.
Seward's Jordan Kavulak was the only champion for the Bluejays at the Cozad Invitational.
