The Seward County Fair starts today with day one of the 4-H horse show. Check the July 29 Independent for the complete schedule.
Graduation ends summer
Corona counter
As of July 31, the total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 26 in the Four Corners District:
Seward County has 21 new cases for a total of 98 cases, and 61 have recovered.
York County has one new cases for a total of 69 cases, and 58 have recovered.
Polk County has one new case for 22 cases total, and 15 have recovered.
Butler County has three new cases for 58 cases total, and 49 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 247, and 183 of those have recovered.
Everyone can take steps to reduce their risk of getting sick:
Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Stay away from people who are sick.
Wear a cloth face covering when out in public.
Cover coughs and sneezes.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
More information on people on personal and social activities can be found HERE.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
