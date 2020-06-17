You can start today by celebrating one of Nebraska's oldest businesses!
Crisp 40
Amigos celebrates its 40th birthday today, and customers can take part in the celebration. All day customers can purchase 40 cent crisp meat burritos, with a two-burrito limit. Customers can also purchase two soft tacos for $3.99.
Roger and Janice Moore opened the first Amigos at 5500 O Street in Lincoln in 1980.
Last chance
Today is also the last chance to signup for SCI's Ugly Grill Contest. Take a picture of your beaten-down grill and follow the links at SewardIndependent.com for a chance to win a new grill.
Voting begins on June 18. The grill must be yours and only entries within a 15-mile radius or within Seward and Saline Counties are eligible.
Police ID Milford woman
Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston confirmed that the Milford woman found dead in her apartment on May 30 was 32-year old Ava M. Matos.
Matos was found unresponsive in her Milford apartment. Milford police chief Forrest Siebken described the situation as "an unexplained death" and has contacted Nebraska State Patrol to help investigate.
Police do not expect foul play but cannot rule it out until toxicology reports return in weeks.
Shortened fall
Doane University in Crete announced on Tuesday that its fall semester will run from August 17 to November 25 with no breaks for Labor Day, Fall Break or Thanksgiving.
Concordia previously announced it would start classes two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, August 10, and also end classes before Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.