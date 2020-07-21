SCI News Now

It is July 21, the 51st anniversary of Neil Armstrong taking mankind's first steps on the moon. It's also National Junk Food Day, so celebrate however you like.

Board accepts resignation

The Centennial school board accepted Tim DeWaard's resignation during its July 20 meeting. Read more HERE.

Barry honored

Grace Barry, point guard for the Concordia University women's basketball team, was named the NAIA’s Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year by College Sports Information Directors of America. Read more about Barry and her honor HERE.

Fall sports on

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced on Monday that its fall sports slate will continue as scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis and softball are set to begin Aug. 10.

More cases

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Seward County in the past three days, Four Corners Health District announced on Monday evening. That brings Seward County's cases up to 61, with 51 already recovered.

Today

84° 65°

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Humidity:
80%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
NW at 6 mph
Chance of Rain:
20%
UV Index:
7 High
Sunrise:
06:15:08 AM
Sunset:
08:54:21 PM

