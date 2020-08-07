Happy Friday! Here's the quick headlines to get you to the weekend.
Ex-deputy found not guilty
Former Seward County Sheriff's deputy Nicholas Bridgmon was found not guilty of statutory rape charges from 13 years ago, a jury decided on Thursday.
Bridgmon disclosed names of those he was sexually intimate with when applying for a Nebraska State Patrol officer job in November 2018. Investigators found one name on the list to be 15 at the time of relations, when Bridgmon was 18.
A case against Bridgmon remains open in Johnson County, where a woman has alleged he forced himself on her when he was 19 and she was 17.
Positive messages
The Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership has joined with Seward County Bridges and the Seward County Suicide Prevention Coalition to provide positive-message yard signs supplied by Region V Systems in Lincoln.
Signs are available at the Chamber's offices inside the civic center.
Tests available
At Thursday's Four Corners Health District briefing, Roger Reamers of Memorial Health Care Systems shared that Test Nebraska has openings available in its two-hour window on Friday for those hoping to be tested for the coronavirus.
Registration can be done on the Test Nebraska website.
Pool season over
Sunday is the final day Dowding Municipal Pool will open, going in one session from 1 - 6 p.m. It will operate Friday and Saturday in two sessions, 12 - 5 p.m. and again 6 - 8 p.m.
