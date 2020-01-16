One felony count of involuntary manslaughter filed
Donald K. Polcyn, Jr., appeared in Seward County Court Jan. 15, where his bond was reduced from $500,000 cash to 10% of $100,000.
Polcyn, 27, of Utica, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Jan. 1 death of Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Polcyn’s arrest, sheriff’s deputies arrived at 745 Indiana St. in Utica around 1 a.m. Jan. 1, where Polcyn walked out of the garage with both hands in the air and verbally admitted to stabbing Jones, though he has not yet entered a plea in court.
The crime, a Class 2A felony, carries zero to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The state, represented by Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston, did not object to the bond reduction but asked the court to set conditions that Polcyn have no firearms or weapons in his home or in his possession should he post bond. Those conditions were granted.
New addition solves problems at Milford
Milford students are in.
In their new space, that is. An addition and expansion project to Milford Elementary is nearly complete, with students moving into new classrooms last week when they returned from winter break.
“The new space is absolutely incredible,” Elementary Principal Cory Hartman told the school board at its Jan. 13 meeting.
One goal of the expansion project was to alleviate space and timing issues in the cafeteria, because there wasn’t enough space for a given number of students at once. Kids were eating in the hallways or outside when the weather was nice.
“The cafeteria space is just a little piece of heaven. I feel like we’ve gained more time in the lunch period without actually extending it,” Hartman said.
The project also included new classrooms and a reinforced storm shelter.
Library to host dancing Saturdays
Dress comfortably and wear your dancing shoes when you come to the library. Seward Memorial Library will host five weeks of line dancing beginning on Saturday, Jan. 18, and ending Feb. 15.
Dr. Eunice Goldgrabe, retired instructor from Concordia University, will teach participants using a variety of music styles and routines during each one-hour class.
Each Saturday begins at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required and may be done by visiting the library website, stopping in the library or calling (402) 643-3318.
