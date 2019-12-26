Hopes to attract more applicants
During the Seward County Board of Commissioners’ Dec. 17 meeting, the board:
• heard from detention center director Maria Hatfield and human resources director Brea Ehmen about raising the pay grade for correctional officers in hopes of hiring more.
Hatfield said the Seward County Detention Center has been unsuccessful in hiring correctional officers since April and a ramped up grade system may help the county appear more competitive and gain interest.
Seward tree graces Capitol rotunda
A 30-foot-tall tree from Rick and Bobbie Weatherholt of Seward is the featured Christmas tree at the Nebraska State Capitol in 2019.
Rick Weatherholt said the donation came thanks to a conversation with a neighbor.
“I was talking to my neighbor, Chuck Kotera, one day back in the summer of 2018 about how that tree was getting too big and just needed to maybe go. He said you should call the capitol and see if they would take it for their Christmas tree,” Weatherholt said in an email.
“So I did, and they put me in touch with the grounds guy who is in charge of that. He came and looked at it and said they would take it. That was the summer of 2018 and he said they already had one for that year but they would take it in 2019. I said, ‘OK, deal.’"
Coming up:
Give blood for Christmas: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host one more blood drive in Seward during December. On Friday, Dec. 27, the NCBB will be at Cattle Bank, 104 S. Fifth St. in Seward, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Game Day planned at library: Families are invited to spend some school vacation time in the library during the holidays. On Friday, Dec. 27, Seward Memorial Library will host a Come and Go Family Game Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will introduce its new game collection with games for all ages. This new collection will be available for one week checkouts beginning Dec. 27. People of all ages can come and try out a new game while they are in the library. Refreshments and prizes will be given out during the day.
Library will show family movie: Seward Memorial Library will show a newly released DVD on the big screen in the lower level on Saturday, Dec. 28. Come at 1:15 p.m. and enjoy a family friendly movie with children. Contact the library at (402) 643-3318 for the specific title and any other questions.
Library hosts Noon Year’s Eve party: Seward Memorial Library will host a Noon Year’s Eve Party for children who cannot stay awake until midnight to greet 2020. The fun begins at 11 a.m. There will be games, crafts, snacks and a big surprise at noon. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at (402) 643-3318, emailing the library at info@sewardlibrary.org or stopping in. Children who have not yet attended school need to be accompanied by an adult during this one-hour event.
Branson performer comes to Seward: Chuck Crain from Presleys’ Branson and RFD TV will present a concert Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and a free-will donation will be accepted. For more information, call (402) 641-7462 or (420) 641-1386.
