Bluejay Bash to be held tonight
This year’s Bluejay Bash is raising money for furniture at Seward High School.
The Bluejay Bash will be Nov. 22 at the Ag Pavilion. This year, proceeds from ticket sales will go toward new furniture in the high school lobby.
“The high school currently has three lobby areas. The front lobby has a few tables and chairs, the middle lobby has four outdoor picnic tables and then the back lobby has nothing,” Laurie Sagehorn, co-organizer of the Bluejay Bash, said.
Sagehorn said the Student Leadership Team brought the idea to the Seward Booster Club’s attention.
“They said, ‘We really would like these areas redone. We’d like more areas for us to work on group projects, for us to create that community,’” Sagehorn said.
Student Leadership Team President Emily O’Kief said there are usually 50 students in the middle lobby area after lunch.
“It’s just crowded and the furniture in there is somewhat outdated,” she said.
Sagehorn said the estimated cost for the project is $55,000 for all new furniture in the middle and north lobbies. Sagehorn said whatever money is left over will be used for new furniture in the south lobby.
Concordia kicks off holiday season
Saturday
Class focuses on centering prayer: Brother James Dowd, monk in residence for the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, will offer a centering prayer class Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. The class is for those who attended his initial centering prayer presentation in March or for anyone else who practices centering prayer. It is not intended for those new to it. The class is free, but those who would like to stay for an informal lunch are invited to bring a food item to share. Register by calling Stephanie Rouse at (402) 646-0783.
Dinner theater comes to Bee: The ninth annual Bee Dinner Theater will be Saturday, Nov. 23, with social hour starting at 5 p.m. and dinner and entertainment at 6:30 p.m. The event is presented by the Bee Ballroom Restoration Committee. Tickets are available at Cattle Bank, Jones Bank, Liberty First Credit Union and Lou and Mary Anne’s.
Sunday
Breakfast planned in Garland: The Garland American Legion will serve breakfast Sunday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. Menu items include scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Call (402) 588-2246 for more information.
Church to dedicate new chimes: The Milford United Methodist Church will dedicate its new chimes on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10:30 a.m. during the regular church service.
