Good morning on a Wednesday and PLAN AHEAD BEFORE YOU GET ON THE HIGHWAY...
Expect delays
Construction on Highway 34 between Seward and Malcolm, and on Highway 15 between Seward and the Butler County line, begins today at 6 a.m. Traffic is scheduled to be confined to one lane and led by pilot car.
Nebraska Department of Transportation District 1 Maintenance Superintendent Jeff Havlat told SCI that commuters should "figure a 10-minute delay, worst case scenario." Weather permitting those projects could end either Friday or Monday, Havlat said.
Fireworks allowed
Six state recreational areas, including Liebers Point at Branched Oak, will allow fireworks from 8 a.m. to midnight on July 4, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.
Signs will designate areas to shoot off fireworks. It's illegal to discharge fireworks outside those designated areas.
Long-lasting affects
The president of the National Corn Board expressed fear on Tuesday that coronavirus may impact corn markets longterm.
Kevin Ross of southwestern Iowa shared in an interview that the backed-up demand for corn has led to over $3 billion in carryouts projected this year. He went on to say the best path towards recovery is in biofuels.
Voting still open
