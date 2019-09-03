Good morning and welcome back to the work week. It's Tuesday, Sept. 3. Here are some news items and events to know about:
Happening this week:
The Seward County Extension Office will present Family Nature Night Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harvest Hall on the Seward County Fairgrounds. The free event will include time to see live animals, scout for signs of animal life, explore habitats and more. Preregistration is preferred by calling (402) 643-2981 or online at https://go.unl.edu/familynight.
The Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival will host a pre-event book sale in Room 003 on the lower level of the Thom Leadership Education Center at Concordia University Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will include books by Plum Creek authors, illustrators and literacy experts featured at the 24th annual festival Sept. 19-21, taking place at Concordia. Books purchased may be left for the authors to sign and then picked up after the festival. The sale, run by volunteers, is one of the main sources of funding for the festival. Find out more about the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at cune.edu/plumcreek and on the festival’s Facebook page at facebook.com/plumcreekliteracy.
The Seward Rotary Club will host a family day event at the Seward County Historical Museum this Sunday, Sept. 8 in Goehner from 1-4 p.m. There will be free train rides and ice cream social, while supplies last. There is no charge for admission.
