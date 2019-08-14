Area school districts' first day of class begins today. Seward Public Schools starts today with a 1:30 p.m. early release. Milford Public Schools begins tomorrow with a 1:20 p.m. release for elementary and a 1:30 p.m. release for high school students.
In other news:
Scoular Company breaks ground in Seward
After more than a year of behind-the-scenes work, “Project Superior” is starting to take shape.
The Scoular Company broke ground on its new manufacturing facility in Seward Aug. 6.
Company executives, Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier, Sen. Mark Kolterman and Gov. Pete Ricketts were part of the groundbreaking ceremony, along with Seward City Council members and members of the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership.
Afterward, they met at Harvest Hall for a celebratory lunch with SCCDP member businesses.
The Scoular (pronounced school-er) facility will manufacture freeze-dried pet food ingredients that will then be distributed to pet food manufacturers.
Over $50 million will be invested to build the facility. Dirt work has begun at the site at the Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus south of Seward.
Scoular project manager Amy Patterson said the building process is expected to take 14 months. The 105,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in the fall of 2020, bringing 100 new jobs with it. For more, check out the Aug. 14 issue of the SCI.
Don't forget:
Paul Siebert will perform at the Seward Senior Center tomorrow to celebrate August birthdays and anniversaries. Siebert performs a variety of instruments including the hammer dulcimer, banjo and button accordion.
The Seward Farmers Market is open from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It is located on the north side of the courthouse downtown.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.