Good morning, it's Tuesday! Need some local events to get you through the work week? We have you covered. Read on for more:
Community effort gets dog Ginger back
It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes an entire city to catch a dog.
Ginger, a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, ran away from home and was on the loose for 11 days before being caught. The Seward community pulled together to bring her home safely, and now those who helped are working to make sure others have the resources they need if something like this happens.
Here’s what happened
Val Pilfold, Ginger’s caretaker, recently adopted the dog.
“With the recent loss of my Mom and an even more recent relationship breakup, I was wanting to get a dog to love and to love back since Winnie (her previous dog) had crossed the Rainbow Bridge,” Pilfold said.
She posted messages in the Lincoln and Grand Island areas on Craigslist, saying she was looking for a pup to love.
When a girl, Alicia, responded that she had Ginger available to adopt, they started corresponding.
“Then she told me about Ginger having been abused since she was a pup and that she does not like men,” Pilfold said. “I told her I was absolutely interested in adopting Ginger.”
Pilfold went to meet Ginger and brought her back to Seward.
“She was a very, very scared girl, but she was getting more comfortable around me as time passed,” Pilfold said. “She started to take food from my hand, jumped up on the bed and slept by me.”
On Day 4, Pilfold took Ginger to Seward’s dog park.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to take her to the dog park and let her see how it is to be a free and loved dog,” she said. Read more of the story in our Aug. 14 issue of the SCI.
Happening today and tomorrow
Join Conservation Nebraska's Common Ground program for a free screening of the documentary More than Honey on Aug. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at the United Church of Christ (440 E 12th St, Crete). With bee populations declining in the last few years, this visually stunning film sets out to explore the reason behind this disappearance and what it may mean for our future. Register here: https://secure.everyaction.com/l7VvtFxXZ0CCI8jQ5-ni_Q2
The Seward County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in its library at the Seward Civic Center. The society’s library is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to search its resources for genealogical and family history.
The Milford Mennonite fellowship hall at 920 F Street in Milford will be the site of The Gathering Table Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The complimentary meal is an opportunity to share a meal with old friends or meet new friends. Call Tim at (402) 761-2244 for more information. This event takes place the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at Faith Lutheran Church, beginnig at 7:30 p.m.
