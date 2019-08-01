Hypnotizing fun set at Seward County Fair
Hypnotist Mike Prochnow will deliver a unique show during the Seward County Fair next week.
Prochnow centers his shows around different themes. The theme for his show for the fair will be “world’s largest mall.” Those under hypnosis will go through various stores and scenes in the pretend mall.
“Ocean fun” and “tour in and around a large city” are other themes of Prochnow’s shows.
Prochnow said the people most susceptible to hypnosis are those who are comfortable being in front of large groups of people. Most importantly, Prochnow said, the person has to want to be hypnotized.
Prochnow said everyone is capable of being hypnotized. He said people are actually in a state of hypnosis when they daydream.
Being hypnotized is similar to lucid dreaming, Prochnow said. The person under hypnosis is aware of what they are doing, they just don’t care.
“You know what’s happening, but it doesn’t bother you that it’s happening,” Prochnow said.
Prochnow’s show will be Friday, Aug 9, at 7 p.m. at Harvest Hall.
Today:
Cemeteries program: Seward County 4-H member Nolan Eickhoff will present his Diamond Clover project, for which he cleaned up and made directories for each abandoned cemetery in Seward County to the Seward County Genealogical Society. His presentation will be during a brown bag lunch at 12:30 p.m. today, Aug. 1, in the east dining room of the Seward Civic Center. The public is invited to attend.
Mid-week movie: Come to the Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other questions, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
Donate blood: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 466 First Street in Utica. All donors will be entered for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card for dinner and a $150 gift certificate to a Nebraska theater venue of their choice. Another blood drive will be Friday, Aug. 9, at Cattle Bank in Seward, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
League of Women Voters: The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Aug. 1. The public—including men—is invited to attend.
Tomorrow:
Reisinger retiring: Seward Memorial Library invites the community to join the staff in honoring Becky Reisinger on her retirement. Drop in on Friday, Aug. 2 between 2 and 4 p.m. for refreshments and to wish her well. Reisinger has worked at the library 27 years focusing on early childhood and pre-school story times.
