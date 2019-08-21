Water tower gets a spruce
Maguire Iron Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is wrapping up work on Milford’s water tower. The company is repainting the tower as part of regular maintenance. The Milford City Council decided to add a logo to the tower, based on Milford’s official city flag designed by Eagle Scout Nolan Eickhoff. Previously, the white tower only had “MILFORD” painted in black letters. The design wraps around the tower and features a purple, black and gold color scheme with wheat, representing the city’s agricultural roots, and a mill wheel to symbolize the city’s founding.
Fair results are in this week's paper
The 2019 Seward County Fair featured a variety of contests, from roping calves to building with LEGOs. Following are some of the results. Pick up a copy of today's Seward County Independent and Milford Times for a complete rundown of all the contests, including a special post-fair section.
Team Roping
One hundred ropers participated in the Meyer Automotive Team Roping Contest Aug. 8. Alan Hughes won the trailer. Jack Day and Toby Mickelson won saddles. Will George, Craig Pearson, Hayse Wetzle, Bryce Tent, Bobby Meyer and Racole Wetzel won buckles.
Figure 8 Race
The annual Figure 8 Race was held Aug. 10, with 29 cars participating. Plum Creek Ag and Seed of Seward sponsored the race. Open division—Collin Demuth, first place; Brad Burhenne, second place; and Toby Beckman, third place. Stock division—AJ Hansen, first place; Evan Kovar, second place; and Mike Wize, third place.
Demolition Derby
The annual Demolition Derby was held Aug. 11, with 38 cars participating. The derby was sponsored by Suhr and Lichty Insurance. Modified class—Tyler Maas, first place; Matt Hoffmeister, second place; and Adam Hafer, third place. Limited weld class—Colton Stava, first place; Cody Koranda, second place; and Dalton Doughty, third place. 1990s and newer class—James Reamer, first place; Matt Brodd, second place; and Trey Brandenburgh, third place.
Flossing Contest
A new event at this year’s fair was the Flossing Contest, sponsored by Seward Dental Clinic. “Flossing” is a dance move made popular by a performance on “Saturday Night Live” and the video game “Fortnite.”
Fifteen kids flossed in the elementary division, and 14 competed in the junior high classes. Shelly Smetter helped organize the contest, and a panel of three judges scored the flossers. DJ Steve Armbruster provided music and the audience enthusiastically supported the dancers. The contest was broadcast live on the big screen in Harvest Hall.
Grade 8 and under—Hunter Crouch of Seward, champion; and Jonah Geidel of Seward, runner-up. Grades 9-12—Dawson Minchow of Seward, champion; and Samantha Quist of Seward, runner-up.
Window and Lobby Contest
All exhibitors received cash prizes from the Seward County Ag Society. All were asked to use the theme: “From Wagon Wheels to Ferris Wheels.” Champion Lobby Display—Suhr and Lichty Insurance; Runner-up Lobby Display—Cattle Bank and Trust; Champion Window Display—Godfather’s Pizza; Runner-up Window Display—Chapters Books and Gifts.
Today:
Breaking down dementia topic of program: Representatives from the Independence House of Lincoln will present a program on the four most common forms of dementia Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. Dementia is the general term for a severe decline in mental abilities because of the brain’s physical deterioration.
Four Corners plans program in Utica: A program on cancer prevention will be presented by Four Corners Health Department Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at the Utica Senior Center.
Tomorrow:
Center to serve potatoes: The Seward Senior Center will hold its monthly potato bake Thursday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A suggested donation will include a large potato, toppings, homemade dessert and coffee or tea.
Gathering Table chance to meet, eat: The Milford Mennonite fellowship hall at 920 F Street in Milford will be the site of The Gathering Table Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The complimentary meal is an opportunity to share a meal with old friends or meet new friends. Call Tim at (402) 761-2244 for more information. This event takes place the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.
Buddy Check focuses on veterans: A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
Hosting an event? Put it on our calendar: www.sewardcountyevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.