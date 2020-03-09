We hope you remembered to set your clocks forward an hour this weekend. Now it's a matter of recovering from the loss of sleep.
What's going on the next few day to help with that?
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register.
The Beaver Crossing Alumni Association will have its annual business meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at City Hall in Beaver Crossing.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
The Seward County Ministerial Association invites the community to “Mid Lent” for a time of fellowship, a meal and a lay-led devotion. All are welcome. The schedule is: Wednesday, March 11, at Faith Lutheran Church; March 18 at Living Word; and March 25 at the Seward United Methodist Church. Meals will be served at noon.
Weekend sports
Tanner Farmer of Concordia finished as the national runner-up at heavyweight, and Alberto Garcia placed fifth at 133 pounds in the NAIA wrestling championships.
Sophomore Rachel Battershell capped off one of the most impressive indoor seasons ever for a Concordia University track athlete with a school record time in the 400 meters while winning her first career national title in March 7’s action. Battershell accomplished that feat on the final day of the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships in Brookings, South Dakota. She was one of two Concordia national champions and 12 individuals to earn All-America honors over the weekend.
From a team perspective, head coach Matt Beisel’s squads placed fourth on the women’s side (50 points) and tied for 17th on the men’s side (13 points). The GPAC champion women took home a team trophy for placing in the top four. The women put together an incredible meet that was highlighted by four school records, a national champion and four national runner up performances.
On day two of the meet, senior Jacob Cornelio won a weight throw national title, senior Addie Shaw finished as the runner up in the women’s weight throw and senior Allie Brooks (second) and freshman Josie Puelz (third) competed for the title in the pole vault. Brooks cleared 13 feet for the third meet this season and again reset her own standard.
