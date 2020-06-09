Good morning and welcome to your Tuesday briefing. It's looking to be a much cooler day temp-wise. Get out there and enjoy the fresh air! Here's what you need to know as we go through yet another week:
Tuesday meetings
If it's Tuesday, chances for a meeting are very likely. Seward County Commissioners meets today at 8:30 a.m. Although the courthouse is open, access is limited, so teleconference is still available to the public. If you would like to participate or listen in, dial 1-978-990-5000 and use access code 1668434. For a look at what's on the agenda, click the link below: http://files.countyofsewardne.com/clerk/agenda/agenda.pdf
Ugly grill contest
Did someone say ugly grill contest? Yep, we did. Submit a photo of your worn down grill now through June 17. Voting begins June 18 and winners will be announced on Facebook June 26 at 2 p.m. First place will win a $400 grill package from Crete Ace Hardware and second-fifth place winners will receive a $25 gift card from our sponsors. To submit an entry, follow the link below: https://sewardindependent.secondstreetapp.com/2020-Ugly-Grill-Contest/gallery/?fbclid=IwAR05oq2w7ADAXH3xY0w50eAIMS6wpHRQK1FtA819x5VfzrEEV3N-7ROcNOM
Committee to meet
The Seward Fourth of July Committee will meet this evening at 7 p.m at the Civic Center.
Fireworks still on
Because the in-person Fourth of July celebration has been canceled in Seward, the public fireworks display will also not happen.
“The Seward Fourth of July Celebration Committee could not guarantee that social distancing would be observed in Plum Creek Park by the spectators for the fireworks and then there was the ion as to who was to enforce the social distancing and limit the crowds," Fireworks chair Curt Coddington said. "Also, to close the park would not be feasible and there was not enough parking if we required that the spectators remain in their cars.”
Fireworks stands will be open for people to buy their own fireworks, City Administrator Greg Butcher said. At this point people need to limit the crowds in the stands to 25 and maintain six feet between family groups.
Corona counter
June 8, 2020—The past three-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by one in the Four Corners District:
- Butler County has one new cases for a total of 51. Of the 51, there are 43 recovered individuals.
- Seward County remains at 30, and 26 are recovered. There was one death.
- York County remains at 37 cases, and 33 are recovered.
- Polk County remains at 10, and all 10 are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 128, and 112 of those have recovered.
