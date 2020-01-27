Library programs begin today
Seward Memorial Library will begin the 10-week spring session of library programs for children the week of Jan. 27. Children who participated in the fall may return without registering again. There are some openings available for children who would like to join in the various after school clubs and story times. The library hosts LEGO Club, Chess Club, Critter Club and Pokemon Club. For specific dates and times visit the library website, www.sewardlibrary.org. Pre-registration is required and may also be done at www.sewardlibrary.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets in Seward
Monday, Civic Center, noon
Tuesday, Faith Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Civic Center, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Civic Center, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Civic Center, 9 a.m.; Faith Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
Tobacco Quitting Information Session
Are you thinking of quitting tobacco? Come learn all that's available in Nebraska to help you quit. You'll also learn about two tobacco quitting programs: Beat the Pack and Freedom From Smoking. It's free and can help you quit using tobacco (chew and cigarettes). The event will be Monday, Jan. 27, at 5:45 p.m. at Linden Village, 1015 Linden Ave #33 in Milford. To register, contact Angel Dale (402) 362-2621 or (877) 337-3573 or by email at angeld@fourcorners.ne.gov.
Weekend scoreboard
The Concordia University basketball teams swept the team titles at the Concordia Invitational Tournament in Chicago. Both teams beat the teams from Concordia-Wisconsin. Grace Barry was named the MVP of the women's tournament, and Tanner Shuck received the MVP honor for the men's tournament.
Concordia's wrestlers went 4-0 in duals at the GPAC Duals at Doane Saturday, clinching at least a share of the GPAC dual title.
Seward's basketball teams will open Central Conference tournament play Tuesday. The boys will play Grand Island Northwest at Northwest, while the girls will play York at York.
Milford was fourth and won two weight classes at the David City Invitational Friday. Centennial finished sixth, and Malcolm was seventh.
